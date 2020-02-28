NFL, NBA can look at pro soccer to see risks of playing too many games

As NFL owners push for a new collective bargaining agreement that adds a 17th game to the regular-season schedule and the NBA ponders a new tournament during the regular season, these leagues need to look to soccer to see the risks of ever-increasing demands on the players.

As a lifelong Liverpool fan, I’ve joyously watched my team experience one of its greatest seasons ever, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in the last nine months. While still in contention to win this season’s FA Cup and Champions League, Liverpool continues to pursue a Premier League title.

It’s great for fans, but maybe not so great for the players. According to The Athletic, Premier League teams suffered 66 injuries over the two-week festive period alone, when most clubs played four league games and an FA Cup third round tie, leaving as little as 48 hours between some games.

Soccer’s challenge is that its many competitions are run by different governing bodies. Liverpool plays in its domestic league — the English Premier League. It competes in the FA Cup run by The Football Association, the League Cup is run by the English Football League, and the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup are under UEFA.

Additionally, most top players compete for their national teams during what should be their offseason.

Liverpool’s prolific scorer Sadio Mané played in the Champions League final June 1 before playing in the Africa Cup of Nations. His Senegal team made the final of that tournament July 19. After only 16 days off, he arrived at Liverpool’s preseason training and appeared in the opening Premier League match four days later. In total, Mané played 70 matches over 14 months.

Instead of cutting their schedules to ease the risk of injuries, these groups want to increase the games and tournaments.

FIFA has already expanded the Club World Cup from seven to 24 teams for 2021. It added the Nations League in 2018 and wants to increase the number of nations vying for the World Cup every four years from 32 to 48 teams.

UEFA wants to expand the number of games played by teams in the Champions League. And the FA Cup and League Cup have resisted calls to decrease games or end their competitions altogether.

“FIFA decide things without talking to UEFA. UEFA decide things without talking to FIFA, making the Champions League bigger, and then no one talks to each other,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp argued recently. “The welfare of the players, no one thinks about.”

It’s all about money. More games and more tournaments mean increased broadcast and marketing revenues.

This week, NFL owners and the Players Association will discuss a new collective bargaining agreement. Among the changes proposed by the owners, players resist the addition of a 17th game due to the additional toll on their bodies.

Many players want not only higher minimum salaries and a higher percentage of revenue, but also health-related concessions from owners, including an added bye week, shorter offseason training camps and longer post-career health care in exchange for the extra game.

The NBA recognizes the demands of its 82-game schedule. Before the 2017-18 season, the league extended the schedule to decrease the number of back-to-back games and lengthened the All-Star break. But injuries have not decreased.

According to athletic trainer Jeff Stotts, who tracks and analyzes injuries at InStreetClothes.com, NBA teams lost $537.9 million in salary due to injuries in the 2018-19 season.

The Associated Press reported that in 2019, NFL teams paid roughly $521 million to Week 1 starters who missed games because of injury and players who ended the season on injured reserve.

And like the World Cup in soccer, international competitions add stress on the players who do compete. This summer, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could play in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, only to take the court two days later in the Olympic qualifier for Greece.

Klopp supports expanding some tournaments, like the Club World Cup, but only if the health of the players is considered.

“I like the idea in general, but then you have to cancel another tournament. You cannot just add on another tournament and another and another. That cannot work.”

Whether it’s additional games or tournaments, his message is one the NBA and NFL should keep in mind as the owners look to make more money.

Editor’s note: Dr. David Geier is an orthopedic surgeon in Charleston and author of “That’s Gotta Hurt: The Injuries That Changed Sports Forever.”