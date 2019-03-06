More than 70 players in the Alliance of American Football are already expected to join NFL teams next season.
Charleston Southern legend Charles James thinks his name will be added to the list.
Talks are still in the preliminary stages so he doesn’t want to say which teams have shown interest, but the former CSU cornerback thinks he’ll be suiting up for a second stint in the National Football League.
The first time around, James, now 28, signed with the New York Giants in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. He spent five years in the league, also playing for the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.
Now, James is a defensive back for the Memphis Express, one of eight teams in the new pro football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF).
“It’s really fun preparing each week, seeing guys from years past and just being competitive,” James said. “It’s obviously a new thing, so we’re still working the kinks out. But I think it’s a really good league."
Charlie Ebersoll, the founder and CEO of the AAF , said attendance and quality of play on the field are better than he expected through the first four weeks of the inaugural season.
The Memphis Express are 1-3 on the season, trailing the Orlando Apollos and Birmingham Iron in the East Division, which also includes the Atlanta Legends at 1-3.
And in the West Division, the San Antonio Commanders, San Diego Fleet and Arizona Hotshots are all tied with a 2-2 record. The Salt Lake Stallions are at the bottom with a 1-3 record.
In addition to James, the league includes one player from Clemson, five from South Carolina, and a player apiece from Coastal Carolina and North Greenville College.
Coaches make $500,000 a year, and each player has a three-year, $250,000 contract, regardless of position. Those contracts pay $70,000 the first year, $80,000 the second year and $100,000 for the final year. Player contracts also include a clause that allows them to sign with an NFL team.
“We want to be a developmental league for players and coaches to gain entry into the NFL,” Ebersoll said. “It’s a great opportunity for these guys.”
But unlike some developmental leagues, the AAF is loaded with high-profile names.
James’ coach is Mike Singletary, a Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears and Hall of Famer who coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2008 to 2010.
“I honestly wish I had him as a coach when I first started out,” James said of Singletary. “He’s a great guy and you couldn’t ask for a better head coach.”
Other big names include former South Carolina Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier, whose Orlando squad is undefeated this year, and Mike Martz, who coached the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in 2001.
Among the players is former Alabama running back Trent Richardson, who spent three years in the NFL.
As for James, he’s prepared to hang up his cleats for good after this season if he doesn’t sign with an NFL team. At age 28, the Jacksonville native can reflect fondly on being a walk-on at Charleston Southern and turning that into an NFL career.
“I think my legacy at Charleston shows that it doesn’t matter where you start,” he said. “We weren’t the biggest school but you can make your dream come true no matter where you are.”
AAF Players from SC colleges
Clemson
Tavarus Barnes, DE, Atlanta Legends
South Carolina
Busta Anderson, TE, Birmingham Iron
Weslye Saunders, TE, Birmingham Iron
Devin Taylor, DE, Birmingham Iron
Ulric Jones, DE, Birmingham Iron
Ronald Patrick, OG, Orlando Apollos
Elliot Fry, K, Orlando Apollos
Coastal Carolina
Alex Ross, QB, San Diego Fleet
Charleston Southern
Charles James II, DB, Memphis Express
North Greenville
Freddie Martino, WR, Arizona Hotshots