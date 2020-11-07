New York Yankees probably leaving Charleston; RiverDogs: 'no comment'

The minor league baseball Charleston RiverDogs likely will have a new Major League parent club for the 2021 season as a split with the New York Yankees appears imminent.
Baseball America reports the Yankees will end player development relationships with three of its affiliates, including the RiverDogs of the low-level Class A South Atlantic League along with double-A Trenton and short-season Class A Staten Island.
RiverDogs President/General Manager Dave Echols reached Saturday said he had "no comment" on the report or on which Major League franchise might replace the Yankees in Charleston.
Such a move is not unexpected as Major League Baseball in 2020 was set to impose massive changes on minor league baseball in cost-cutting and efficiency measures to include contraction of from 25 to 33 percent of minor league clubs, mostly below the Class A level. This would have altered league and affiliation structures but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced cancelation of all affiliated minor league baseball in 2020.
The RiverDogs have been a Yankees affiliate since 2005, having had a working agreement with the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays in various stints from 1980 to 2004.
Many of the current Yankees players spent time in Charleston, a group that includes star slugger Aaron Judge, catcher Gary Sanchez and pitchers Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery, a Sumter native who pitched at South Carolina.
The Yankees also have sent big-league players to Charleston for rehab assignments, most prominently including mega-star Alex Rodriguez and also former College of Charleston outfielder Brett Gardner.
Marvin Goldklang, the RiverDogs' principal owner for three decades, is a minority owner of the Yankees. The RiverDogs' ownership group also includes comic actor Bill Murray.