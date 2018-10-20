If the Charleston faces the New York Red Bulls II again in the USL Cup playoff -- it’ll be too soon for the Battery.
For the second straight year, the Red Bulls bounced the Battery from the postseason.
New York striker Tom Barlow scored in the 21st minute to lift the Red Bulls II to a 1-0 victory over the Charleston Battery in the USL Eastern Conference quarterfinals Saturday night at MUSC Health Stadium.
The Red Bulls defeated the Battery, 4-0, in last year’s quarterfinal match-up. Charleston is 1-5-4 in 10 matches against the Red Bulls and just 1-3-1 at MUSC Stadium.
“From top to bottom, from the guys who played 100 minutes to the guys who played 2,000 minutes, everyone did a great job this season,” said Charleston head coach Mike Anhaeuser after the loss. “It always stinks to lose, but you have to take the positives out of it. Unfortunately, now we have to make things better for next year because the goal is to win it all.”
New York opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a back-and-forth opening to the match.
Amando Moreno received the ball out wide on the right flank and played a cross-field pass to Barlow. The 6-3 striker took a touch to create space and curled a shot towards the back post and out of Battery keeper Joe Kuzminsky’s reach to put the Red Bulls up early in the match.
“We knew they were going to put us under pressure early,” Anhaeuser said. “They were able to convert on that chance and put us back on our heels.”
The Battery nearly equalized minutes later from a set piece. Gordon Wild curled in a free kick from the right side, but his pass was just out of the reach of a sliding Skylar Thomas at the back post.
Charleston pressured again offensive and had another opportunity to equalize just before halftime when Nico Rittmeyer, a former College of Charleston star, sprung a counter attack down the middle of the field. Rittmeyer dribbled towards the New York goal, drawing two defenders to him before laying a pass off to Wild, but the German forward dragged his left-footed shot wide and the Battery went into the locker room down a goal.
In the second half, New York came out and pressured the Battery offensively as Jared Stroud’s shot hit the crossbar in the 52nd minute. Following Stroud’s near miss, the Battery controlled the game and pressed forward in search of the tying goal.
Charleston had two chances to send the game to overtime during the second-half stoppage time.
The first fell to striker Ataulla Guerra, but he got tripped inside the penalty area and couldn’t turn a shot on goal.
Moments later, Tah Brian Anunga whipped a cross in from the right flank. Ian Svantesson rose up and met Anunga’s serve, but his header fell into the hands of goalkeeper Evan Louro as the referee whistled for the end of the match.