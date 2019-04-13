When Autry Denson was named the head football coach at Charleston Southern in mid-January, the former Notre Dame assistant promised an much different look offensively for the Buccaneers.
The new coach and new offense were on full display on Saturday as CSU hosted a solid crowd for their annual offense vs. defense spring football game.
Scrapping the option-based running game in favor of an air-raid passing attack is Denson’s preference and the offense threw four touchdown passes, all from at least 20 yards, on Saturday as the offense out-pointed the defense, 31-17.
In contrast, CSU’s offense managed only six touchdown passes in 11 games last season.
Redshirt sophomore Jack Chambers and sophomore Christian Reid each threw a pair of touchdown passes in the scrimmage. Sophomore receiver Demetrius Jones hauled in scoring passes for 20 and 57 yards. Garris Schwarting added a 25-yard touchdown catch, and Tyree Baptiste scored on a 46-yard connection from Reid.
In two spring scrimmages, CSU’s defense was most dominant, but the offense showed much better execution on Saturday.
“Our goal was to come out here and get some pretty good work in against each other,” Denson said. “It was encouraging to see the offense continue to take steps. Defensively, they were in position and made some plays. At the end of the day, we’re the same team, and it was good to see both sides play well.”
CSU’s defense dictated early play on Saturday with junior end Stefan Williams intercepting a screen pass. Safety Darin Smalls, a Summerville graduate, nearly had an open field interception as well. Junior end Ramero Rock also ended a drive with a sack.
“I think today went extremely well,” said Chambers, who figures to enter preseason camp as the starter. “We had a few miscues out there early, but altogether we had good tempo and the energy was high today. It was good putting points up against our defense.”
One of the anchors of CSU’s defense in 2019 will be senior linebacker J.D. Sosebee, who said seeing the offense put together some scoring plays was encouraging.
“I’m glad they came out to play,” Sosebee said. “I feel overall, we (defense) have been pretty good. We have had a lot of guys buy in that will continue to develop over the summer and fall.”
CSU’s 2019 season will kick off at Furman on Aug. 31, followed by a game at South Carolina. While there is plenty of work to be done over the summer months, Denson felt Saturday was a good ending to a productive spring.
“Our biggest thing we wanted to do when we came in this spring was lay the groundwork and fundamentals of what we want to do as a team,” the coach said. “We also wanted to get the base of our system in for both offense and defense. As you could see today, the guys are taking to it and getting used to it, and we can keep building from there.”