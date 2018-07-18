ATLANTA — Tennessee football needed a new voice. That much was clear.
So if folks disagree when Jeremy Pruitt doesn’t check himself one iota when he speaks, well, that’s their problem.
“Coach Pruitt is a coach that definitely has his players’ back,” senior defensive lineman Kyle Phillips said Wednesday during SEC Media Days. “Since he’s been on campus, he’s always been about us. I definitely have so much respect for him sticking up for me and my teammates.”
Pruitt, the defensive savant who helped guide Florida State and Alabama to national championships over the past five seasons, hasn’t minced words since arriving in Knoxville. He called some of his players quitters after the spring game. He also pointed out the empty seats at Neyland Stadium during the same affair.
“Why weren’t they here?” he asked. “It’s kind of like our football team. I think we all need to look in the mirror and see who we want to be.”
Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray fanned the flames this week when he said he doubted Pruitt had the personality to be a head coach. Murray claimed that when Pruitt was at Georgia, he wasn’t as respectful as he should have been to head coach Mark Richt.
Pruitt shrugged it off, saying that he didn’t rise from teaching kindergarten P.E. to being head coach of the Volunteers in just 15 years without knowing how to treat people. “I didn’t get here by trying to be somebody else. I just tried to be who I am,” he said.
Tennessee’s hoping that he is the coach who can restore what Tennessee used to be. A program synonymous with 10 wins per year, major bowl games and SEC competitiveness is a shell of what it was.
The Vols thought they had turned a corner, posting back-to-back 9-4 seasons after only two winning seasons in the previous seven years. The firing of the legendary Philip Fulmer in 2008 led Tennessee into a mess of quick-fix hires who left after a season or were disasters (Lane Kiffin and Derek Dooley), and then came Butch Jones.
Jones cleaned up the mess to post those 9-4 seasons, but last year’s 4-8 record was the worst season in program history. Tennessee had never lost eight games in a year, never gone winless in the SEC, and being clobbered by Vanderbilt for the fourth time in six years was the final blow. Jones was mercifully turfed after he became a running joke, spouting mottos such as “championship of life” and “five-star hearts” all the way.
The coaching hire that hit every point on how not to conduct a search finally settled on Pruitt, who immediately told his new team that everything they knew was to be forgotten. Starting then, it was going to be a new system, new way, new style.
“He said, ‘We will win,’” tight end Eli Wolf said. “Coming from a place that has won championships, we all just have to buy in to what he does say, and I believe we will.”
Pruitt said it wasn’t so much that he felt the need to divorce his players from what they’d experienced the past few years as it was being himself. He didn’t sling any mud at past coaches or players, but didn’t hold back criticizing some players who didn’t give everything they had during spring practice — and fans who didn’t, either.
“I don’t know that I was the perfect fit, but I’m the head coach there and I’m excited about it,” he said.
Excitement at Tennessee has been missing for a while. Pruitt and the Vols don’t plan to play nice to retrieve it.