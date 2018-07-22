Less than two years into his life in the Holy City, Bill Wiggins has successfully entered the history books for the Charleston Yacht Club regatta.
A former resident of Charlotte, Wiggins competed in the event this past weekend. His team walked away with first place in the VX1 fleet, one known for its high quality sports performance.
Wiggins likes the class for that reason and was glad the yacht club brought it on board for this year’s event.
“It’s a good boat to race,” he said. “It’s a fast one, but it’s easy to handle.”
Bringing the new boat into the fold was great for the club, added Ted Smith, the chairman of the sailing committee.
“It’s exciting for us to expand a little, and this first one was a good start. I think we’ll see in increase in boats for that fleet in years to come,” Smith said.
Good weather wasn’t promised for the yacht club’s 83rd annual regatta. Hard rain and scattered storms were predicted earlier in the week.
But the two-day event saw plenty of sunshine and blue skies. The lack of wind delayed the start for a little bit, but it was smooth sailing after that, said Smith.
The roughly 100 boats that competed included multiple classes for youth racers. For example, 13-year old Owen McKenzie sailed a 420, one that he says is easy to navigate.
Owen has racing for about two years and said the two-day event was a good experience as he learns more about competing in the water.
“There were some tough moments, but I think it went pretty well overall,” he said.
Awards for the competition weren’t the only ones handed out during Sunday’s ceremony following the races.
The club presented its two annual awards: Women’s Award, given to a local female sailor who has had a major impact in the sport; and the George Lockwood Award, given to a sailor who has strongly represented the local racing scene over the years.
Catie Yeager won the Women's Award for her sailing contributions over the past couple of years, including her work with the Women on Water organization.
And Barbara McCormick won the Lockwood Award for her more than 20 years of service to the local sailing community, as well as her successful racing career, which includes two national women's sailing championships.
Charleston Yacht Club Regatta results
420 Fleet
1. Jack McKenzie; 2. Sydney Register; 3. Coleman Owens
J24 Fleet
1. Orange Crush; 2. Level Pelican; 3. Jo Momma
Laser Fleet
1. Robert Key; 2. Ashley Byrd; 3. Jim Bright
Laser Radial Fleet
1. Zack Carvajal; 2. Carson Shaw; 3. Walter Blessing
Lightning Fleet
1. Lenny Krawcheck; 2. Drew Lisicki; 3. Ezra Zankel
Open Bic Fleet
1. Ashton Long; 2. Felix Hagar; 3. Molly Loring
Opti Fleet
1. Will Rucker; 2. Tripp Mintz; 3. Samuel Sablotsky
Opti-Green Fleet
1. Henry Boudolf; 2. Henry Mckenzie; 3. Levi Sablotsky
SIOD Fleet
1. Kurt Oberle; 2. Stan LaRoche; 3. George Durst
Sunfish Fleet
1. David Loring; 2. Charles Frasch; 3. Emily Loring
VX1 Fleet
1. Bill Wiggins; 2. Kenny Corsig; 3. Reggie Fairchild
YFlyer Fleet
1. Henry McCray; 2. John Skinner; 3. Mary Hanckel-Skinner