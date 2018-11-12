"Shoot it!" Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom yelled when new shooting guard Connor Kern turned down a semi-open 3-pointer during a 148-75 win over non-Division I foe Mid-Atlantic Christian on Monday night.
"Attack!" Baucom urged when new point guard Lew Stallworth pulled the ball out to reset the offense.
Kern and Stallworth, grad-student transfers new to the Bulldogs' roster, will be key to any success The Citadel enjoys in Baucom's fourth season as they adjust to their new coach's fast-paced, 3-point happy offense.
Kern, a 6-4 guard from Arkansas State, scored 12 points in his first game at McAlister Field House, hitting 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Stallworth, who transferred from Texas-Rio Grande Valley, stuffed his stat sheet with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds as The Citadel (1-1) set a school record for most points in a game.
"They've been great," Baucom said. "For two guys to come into a program like this one and buy into what everybody is doing in the Corps of Cadets ... They are in the gym constantly. They are not the guys who hang out in their apartment. They are in the gym early, they work out and they are in class. That's their life."
Kern, from Pickerington, Ohio, admitted that Baucom's definition of a open 3-pointer might be different from what he's been taught before.
"Usually (coaches) say you want to get a wide-open one," Kern said. "But coach knows with this style of play, you are going to get more shots. Even if there's a hand there, we practice those enough. So yeah, for him that's an open shot, and we've got to take it."
Stallworth, a native of Los Angeles, has had a similar learning curve in embracing Baucom's preferred pace.
"In the last program I was in, I was more of a set-up man," said Stallworth, a sturdy 6-1 and 200 pounds. "Here, I get so much freedom to make plays, and you can see it on the stat sheet. It's been an adjustment, but I'm loving it."
Trending up
• Sophomore Kaiden Rice began to find his comfort zone late last season, and has picked it right back up. The 6-6, 185-pounder from Columbia hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 12 from the field to score a team-high 24 points.
"He's played like that and has practices like that," Baucom said. "He can spot up in that corner and make them as long as we can find him. He's an X-factor for us."
• Against Mid-Atlantic Christian, a school of 218 students in Elizabeth City, N.C., the Bulldogs set program records for points (148), field goals (57), 3-pointers made (23) and attempted (51), and tied the mark for most defensive rebounds (40).
• Little-used freshman Robert Guyton hit two late 3-pointers to push the Bulldogs' past the previous scoring record of 146 points ... Senior Matt Frierson started cold, missing five of his first 6 from 3-point range, but he finished 5 of 12 for 15 points.
Trending down
• The Bulldogs hit just 11 of 21 from the free-throw line, good for only 52.4 percent.
"A coach always has to be disgruntled about something, and our free-throw shooting wasn't what it needed to be," Baucom said.
• The Bulldogs have two more non-DI teams on the slate, against Johnson on Wednesday and Johnson and Wales on Dec. 5. Those games balance out the "guarantee" games The Citadel plays at schools like Clemson and Texas.
"As long as we have to keep playing those games, we'll probably keep playing non-DIs," Baucom said. "It's really the only way to balance out your schedule. Teams like North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, they'll play seven or eight of those 'buy' games against low Division I teams.
"We don't have an equivalent of that other than non-DIs."
Looking ahead
The Bulldogs host Johnson on Wednesday and are at Texas on Saturday. Coach Shaka Smart's Longhorns won their first two games over Eastern Illinois and Arkansas.
"Clemson just ran us off the 3-point line so well," Baucom said of last week's 100-80 loss to the Tigers. "We let them kind of impose their will on us, even though I thought we played well. Texas will be very similar, big and strong and maybe even longer than Clemson."