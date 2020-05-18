New Charleston Southern baseball coach will lean on lessons learned at Ole Miss

Prior to securing the head coaching job at Charleston Southern, Marc MacMillan’s only other time overseeing a collegiate baseball program came in 2008.

He was hired by Crichton College, a Division II school in Memphis that played in a conference that no longer exists.

Now MacMillan has been entrusted to coach the Buccaneers, a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014.

But the pressure to turn things around at Charleston Southern isn’t fazing MacMillan. His last seven years were spent at Ole Miss, a team that was tied atop the SEC with a 16-1 record before the coronavirus prompted the NCAA to nix the season.

"I learned that you can’t forget about teaching. There is a way you go about practice," MacMillan said Monday afternoon on a video press conference. "How do you play the game one pitch at a time? How do you bring it every day? Those are the things I learned at Ole Miss."

Some of MacMillan’s time at the Mississippi school was spent as director of baseball operations and the rest as a volunteer assistant coach. He also played for the Rebels from 1993 to 1996, and lettered all four seasons as a utility player.

MacMillan, who becomes the 11th head coach in Charleston Southern history, said his ultimate goal is to lead the Buccaneers to Omaha for the College World Series. But getting there will take time and hard work.

"My vision is to have a faith-based program that focuses on the development of the student-athlete," MacMillan said. "I get excited seeing young men learning something new and overcoming adversity."

Jeff Barber, the director of athletics at Charleston Southern, said he was impressed with the number of stops MacMillan had made even before Ole Miss.

MacMillan served as an associate head coach at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and as a recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at the University of Arkansas-Monticello. He also spent time as a scout for the Seattle Mariners.

“He was deeply involved in the system at Ole Miss," Barber said. "I look at candidates who have done it at a higher level because we aspire to be there one day. Finding someone who’s done that is a very, very good thing for us."