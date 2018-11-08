"In the locker room all the players were hugging each other. “Knuck if you Buck” started playing and we started jumping up and down, going crazy. More music came on in the background. By this time all of the cameras and cell phones were out, documenting the moment. We started singing the lyrics and turning up. We all knew that we would soon be partying like rock stars and celebrating in downtown Charleston." — Joe Crochet, "My Winning Seasons"

That was the scene in The Citadel's locker room inside Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 21, 2015, the day the Bulldogs — from a tiny military school in Charleston — scored a 23-22 upset of SEC member South Carolina.

Former Citadel linebacker Joe Crochet, one of the stars of that team, takes readers into that locker room and behind the scenes of the Bulldogs' Southern Conference championship seasons of 2015 and 2016 in his new book, "My Winning Seasons."

The book, now available at The Citadel Bookstore and on-line at Amazon and other booksellers, is a unique view of student-athlete life at The Citadel from the perspective of an Academic All-American who graduated from The Citadel in three years. It's a companion piece of sorts to famed author Pat Conroy's memoir of his Citadel basketball career in "My Losing Season."

Crochet will be signing copies of the book on Saturday morning in front of Johnson Hagood Stadium before the Bulldogs' 2 p.m. homecoming game against Samford.

The book is dedicated to, and inspired in part by, Mitchell Jeter, another standout from those Citadel teams who died in a car accident in 2017. Crochet plans to donate part of the proceeds to a college fund for Jeter's daughters.

"When Mitchell passed away, that made me realize just how short life is," said Crochet, who works in sales and marketing for tool-maker Stanley Black and Decker. "It made me wonder, who is going to tell our legacy if we all leave this earth before somebody writes it down?"

Crochet also had his own brush with mortality when a bad reaction to a diet pill led to a 12-hour episode of high heart rate and blood pressure. Crochet said he still struggles with PTSD, anxiety disorder and panic attacks resulting from that episode.

"Eventually, something is going to happen to all of us," he said. "And I thought, what are we going to leave behind?"

Crochet, who interviewed teammates and coaches such as Mike Houston and Maurice Drayton while writing his story, begins his tale with matriculation day at The Citadel.

"My hair was cut by a guy who goes by the nickname Shaky Willy. (Supposedly he’s good at cutting hair unevenly.) At this point, I gave up caring about my personal appearance. I knew I was going to be bald for the next ten months, and it was a sacrifice I was willing to make. I was now a knob."

In January 2014, during Crochet's second year at The Citadel, a new football coach named Mike Houston was hired. He'd lead the Bulldogs to a 5-7 record in his first season, and then to a breakthrough 9-4 season in 2015, which included a SoCon title, a win over South Carolina and an FCS playoff victory at Coastal Carolina.

"Pessimism and uncertainty filled the locker room ahead of his arrival. Coach Houston — who is he? A Division II coach is our new head coach? Our program needed change; however, as humans we tend to fear and resist change.

Coach Donnell (Boucher), Coach D, came into the locker room to quell our unease. “As assistant athletic director, I’ve had the privilege of meeting Coach Houston. Y’all are going to meet him tomorrow and you’d better bring your A-game to conditioning. He’s not the kind of guy that’ll put up with a 5-7 program.”

And boy, was Coach D right."

Houston left after that second season for James Madison, and was replaced by offensive coordinator Brent Thompson. The Bulldogs won their first 10 games under Thompson, finished 10-2 and won a second straight SoCon title.

"The real difference-maker for those teams was just the trust and the brotherhood that was formed," said Crochet. "We really trusted each other and loved each other like brothers.

"I knew, for example, that (linebacker) Tevin Floyd would take on the B gap when he needed to. I knew that Mitchell would take on a double-team and make my job easier. We all knew what each other's assignments were and trusted each other to do their job.

"That sense of accountability and playing for something greater than yourself, that's what made those teams so special."

NOTE: Joe Crochet will sign copies of his book "My Winning Seasons" at the stadium.

