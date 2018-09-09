CLEMSON — Another week, another slate of college football games to dissect and wow, did this week have its twists and turns.
As expected, Alabama is still on top of the college football world, as reflected by the new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday, and Clemson is still the nation's second best team at No. 2 after a gritty win at Texas A&M. Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top five and when it came to the nation's elite teams, the top contenders did their jobs.
But it got a little wacky in the state of Florida this weekend as the Gators lost to Kentucky for the first time in more than 30 matchups and the Florida State Seminoles barely escaped a Samford team that now has Willie Taggart's team raising all sorts of questions about its stability.
On the west coast, Herm Edwards' Arizona State squad knocked off Michigan State in an upset that came down to a last-second field goal and Stanford took care of home-state foe Southern California. On the east coast, Georgia proved in convincing fashion it is still in national-championship-season form when the Bulldogs thumped South Carolina 41-17. That knocked the Gamecocks out of the top 25 a week after Will Muschamp's squad made its debut in the poll at No. 24 for the first time since 2014.
The Gamecocks were simply outmatched.
In my own AP Poll, I actually ranked Georgia at No. 2 this week, one slot ahead of the No. 3 spot the Bulldogs currently hold and one slot ahead of where I had them all season up to this point. I thought that win over the Gamecocks was in such dominating fashion that it was hard not to take notice. Meanwhile, I slipped Clemson to No. 3 after a win against the Aggies the Tigers were lucky to come away with. Clemson doesn't look as invincible as the nation once thought the Tigers were — at least not yet — and Saturday felt like more of a signature step in the right direction for Texas A&M's program than it did a marquee Clemson win.
For the complete list of my top five, it went as such: Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Auburn at No. 5 — no major changes with the exception of swapping the Tigers and Bulldogs. This week, I put the Aggies in at No. 21, though the poll was still not ready to have Jimbo Fisher's team ranked quite yet. I also welcomed Miami back into the top 25 after the Hurricanes hung up a whopping 77 points this week.
Below is the full AP Top 25, as well as how I voted:
The AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. LSU
13. Virginia Tech
14. West Virginia
15. TCU
16. Mississippi State
17. Boise State
18. Central Florida
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami
22. Southern California
23. Arizona State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Michigan State
The AP Top 25, as voted on by Post and Courier Clemson reporter Grace Raynor
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Auburn
6. Oklahoma
7. Wisconsin
8. LSU
9. Stanford
10. Notre Dame
11. Washington
12. Penn State
13. Virginia Tech
14. TCU
15. West Virginia
16. Mississippi State
17. Michigan
18. Central Florida
19. Southern California
20. Boise State
21. Texas A&M
22. Utah
23. Oregon
24. Arizona State
25. Miami