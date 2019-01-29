CLEMSON — It was just the type of energy, and just the type of emphatic statement, Brad Brownell's Clemson men's basketball team needed. Desperately.
Just what the doctor ordered.
And just what the Tigers were hoping would come to fruition.
Clemson men's basketball team is back in the win column for the first time in two weeks after opening conference play with a 1-5 record against some of the league's stiffest competition prior to Tuesday night. Despite a slow second half that was sluggish at times, the Tigers made a statement with the way they matched up with Pittsburgh at Littlejohnn Coliseum, beating the Panthers 82-67 behind the most dominant first half of the season.
Whether it was Clemson's guards splashing 3s from the perimeter, its bench players stepping up in crucial roles or the Tigers impressing early on the defensive end, the pieces finally fell the right way for Brownell and his team. The Tigers have not quite been in panic mode, but they are needing as many conference wins as possible now to stay relevant in the NCAA Tournament picture, and for the first time in weeks, there was relief when it was all said and done.
The Tigers shot 51.9 percent from 3-point range and 55.3 percent from the field to go along with a 30-27 rebounding advantage and a 17-2 assist advantage.
It couldn't have come at a more crucial time.
"I thought our last two days had been really good in practice and we played like a team that really wanted to play well and was focused and just did a lot of really good things in the first half," Brownell said. "Just a great win and just glad that we could bounce back from the tough loss at N.C. State."
"They kicked our butt," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said.
Trending up
- Only about a week after Brownell said he needed his veteran point guard, Shelton Mitchell, to start knocking down more shots, Mitchell delivered Tuesday night. The North Carolina native had 14 quick points in the first half on perfect 5-5 shooting from the field with a perfect 4-4 showing from 3. He did go scoreless in the second half, which is not what the Tigers want, but he also had a perfectly-executed no-look pass to Marcquise Reed for the slam under the basket that accounted for the splashiest of five Mitchell assists.
"It was good. I was happy for him. He’s struggled a little bit so far but he played great against Georgia Tech at home. I don't know that he scored much, but he just distributed well and tonight he had a tremendous mix," Brownell said. "I thought his distributing was really good and we knew he would have a couple shots of his own… he was really good tonight."
- Reed, the Tigers' leading scorer and most consistent playmaker as a graduate guard, also had 14 points in the first half alone and finished with a team-high 26. He was strong beyond the arc with four of seven 3-pointers made and he was a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe after free throw struggles in a last-second loss at N.C. State. When Reed and Mitchell are clicking at the same time and are in sync with their offensive attacks like they were Tuesday night, this guard duo can be one of the most dangerous backcourts in the conference.
"He doesn't look like a Nervous Nelly when he plays, really ever," Brownell said. "We aren't surprised that he played the way he did. As soon as we got back (from N.C. State) he was shooting free throws in the back gym for a while and he's a confident guy and he's a good player. I did not suspect that a couple of missed shots were going to bother him too much."
- The 51 first-half points Clemson scored were not only a season-high, but were tied for the most ever in the Brownell era at Clemson.
"Of course it was pain," freshman guard Clyde Trapp said of the N.C. State loss. "We felt like we played really good, we felt like we did everything we had game-planned for and sometimes you just have a tough break. So we were down a little bit. But we picked each other up."
Trapp was sensational off the bench: 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point land.
Trending down
- Clemson senior center Elijah Thomas, an All-ACC defender from the 2017-18 season, got in foul trouble again early against the Panthers with two in the first half. That limited his minutes to just eight in the first 20 minutes of play, which wasn't a problem versus Pittsburgh, but could be down the stretch as conference play continues.
- After putting up 51 points in the first half, the Tigers trailed off in the second. Pittsburgh outscored Clemson 46-31 in the second half, which will be alarming against another opponent.
- The Tigers had no answer for Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson, who led all scorers with 30 points.
- Pittsburgh went on a 13-2 run in the game's final minutes.
Other notes
Star Pittsburgh freshman guard Trey McGowens hails from Pendleton, just about 10 minutes and five miles away from Clemson, which meant he had quite the cheering section on hand inside of Littlejohn Coliseum. McGowens had about a dozen people there to support him, the loudest and most passionate Pittsburgh fans in the building. To Clemson’s credit, the Tigers were able to contain him. He finished with five points and three rebounds with an assist in 29 minutes.
Clemson's staff all wore green neckties Tuesday night to support literacy programs and the importance of reading.
"I come from a family of educators," Brownell said. "I could very easily be a high school teacher and coach right now."
Coming up
The Tigers are back in action at home again Sunday at noon. They will host Danny Manning and his Wake Forest team.