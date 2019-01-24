Don’t be alarmed if hundreds of barks simultaneously sound off from the Ladson area this weekend.
Most likely, the culprits will just be expressing their enthusiasm as they go for the “Best in Show” award.
More than 775 dogs of various breeds are expected to compete for the prestigious title and various other awards at the Charleston Kennel Club’s All-Breed Dog Show on Saturday and Sunday at Exchange Park. The event will start at 7 a.m. each day.
Judges will rate the overall appearance and structure of the competitors using breed standards outlined by the American Kennel Club. As the judges evaluate the dogs, they’ll award points based on how well each canine meets the criteria.
“We are delighted to welcome spectators back to Charleston Kennel Club’s annual dog show,” said Dawn Wiseman, the chairman of the event.
The cost to attend is $3 and only dogs entered in the contest are allowed in.
In addition to the competition, plenty of food trucks and vendors for canine specialty items will be on site.
Plus, canine semen collection and freezing services will be available, along with an eye certification clinic, a cardiac auscultation clinic and a canine reproduction specialist.
“Not only is this a fun activity for families but it is the perfect place to talk to breed experts about topics such as training, grooming and the right breed for your lifestyle," Wiseman said. "An AKC dog show is also a great place to start your search for a responsible breeder.”
The Charleston Kennel Club is an all-breed club dedicated to the advancement, welfare and sport of the pure-bred dog. It’s a member of the American Kennel Club, which was founded in 1884 and boasts more than 5,100 dog clubs nationally, including 71 in South Carolina.