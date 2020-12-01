Near-empty gym for Charleston Southern in home-opening loss

The Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball team opened its home schedule before a near-empty gym on Tuesday night, falling to North Carolina A&T 70-63.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, CSU is limiting their home games to selected family members of players. The maximum number of fans allowed is 44, and Tuesday night’s total was a little less.
The home gym, called the Buc Dome, seats about 881 fans when full to capacity. The home environment is one of the best in small college basketball with a full pep band and active student section.
However, there will be only half a pep band and no students for the 2020-21 season.
“We have been able to arrange for a six-man pep band after the holidays to help create a better environment, but this is what it is this season just about everywhere,” CSU athletic director Jeff Barber said. “If it’s just for one season, we will get through it. It is a shame though because this is a great place to watch basketball when its full and loud, and I know it helps our team.”
The Buccaneers fell to 0-3 with the loss on Tuesday night. Coach Barclay Radebaugh’s squad already has been hit hard with injuries, forcing a lot of inexperienced freshmen on the floor.
“Once the game starts, you really don’t notice it (lack of crowd noise),” Radebaugh said. “I love playing in here. It’s my favorite gym in the country. I love the Buc Dome with all of my heart, and we’ve had some amazing games here. We’ve had some incredible crowds here. But, this is what we have this year. I am way more concerned right now about turnovers and execution.”
Senior forward Ty Jones posted his first career double-double on Tuesday, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to go with five assists. Jones has fond memories of home raucous crowds but understands what this season will be like.
“Honestly, having fans is great, but we have to feed off each other’s energy,” Jones said. “We love fans, but fans are not going to win games. The players have to win the games, and we need to play better.”
The Bucs put four other players in double figures on Tuesday. Freshman Ja’Quavian Florence led the way with 15 points, marking his third consecutive game in double figures to start his career. Freshman Melvin Edwards scored a career-high 12 points while sophomore Malik Battle and senior Sean Price each added 11 points.
CSU held an early 18-11 lead but trailed 31-28 at the half. The Bucs were down by double digits for most of the first 10 minutes of the second half before a late rally closed the game to three.
The visiting Aggies converted 18 of 22 free throws and shot 40 percent from the field. The Aggies are coached by Will Jones, a Berkeley High graduate and a former CSU assistant.
CSU is scheduled to host St. Andrews College on Thursday before visiting Duke on Dec. 12.