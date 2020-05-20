NCAA paves way for football, basketball workouts to resume on June 1

College football took another step toward having a 2020 season of some kind on Wednesday, when the NCAA's Division I council voted to lift a nationwide ban that had been in place for on-campus activities from June 1 to June 30.

The decision means student-athletes in football and men's and women's basketball can return to campuses starting June 1 for voluntary workouts. The council's vote was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

College sports has been shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a moratorium on all athletic activities through May 31.

Yahoo Sports reported that the ability for schools to have student-athletes return will depend largely on their state and local government restrictions.

Administrators from SEC schools are expected to vote on Friday on whether to open their athletic facilities by June 1. SEC athletic directors are slated to vote on the same issue on Thursday.

Clemson president Jim Clements on Wednesday announced the university plans to open in the fall with in-person classes and students in residence hallls. The decision, announced during a Board of Trustees meeting, would seem to pave the way for the return of football activity on campus.

The University of South Carolina also plans to resume on-campus classes in August, and The Citadel has announced that cadets are expected to return to campus the same month.

Decisions on a return to workouts for other sports are expected soon.

Check back for updates.