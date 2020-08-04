NCAA keeps SoCon, The Citadel waiting on fate of FCS playoffs

With coaches, players and administrators from about 75 schools eagerly awaiting word, the NCAA Board of Governors met Tuesday to discuss — again — the fate of the FCS football playoffs this season.

The board talked about whether or not to hold NCAA championships in 22 fall sports, including the 24-team FCS playoffs, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But no decisions were announced after the meeting, with some reports saying that an announcement could be made on Wednesday.

For Citadel athletic director Mike Capaccio, trying to piece together a season slated to begin in a month, the wait for insight from the NCAA continues.

"Time is running out and decisions need to be made," Capaccio said Tuesday. "We hope to have them by the end of the week."

The Citadel had about 70 players finish their last day of summer conditioning on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are set to begin preseason practice on Friday and are scheduled to open the season at home against Elon on Sept. 5.

Man I love the plan we came up w to keep our guys progressing thru all of this. 70 guys completed the last conditioning session and lifts of Summer 2020 today. Here is the vibe w the OFFENSIVE LINE pic.twitter.com/qaUQSEa2vq — Donnell Boucher (@CitadelCoachD) August 4, 2020

A school spokesman said there are currently two active cases of COVID-19 among Citadel athletes. A total of 25 have tested positive since summer workouts began in June, with 23 having recovered, he said.

Six of 13 FCS conferences have postponed or canceled their fall football season, leaving about 75 FCS members still considering playing.

The Southern Conference, home to state schools The Citadel, Furman and Wofford, and the Big South Conference are among the leagues still planning to play a fall season. Charleston Southern of the Big South plans to play a fall schedule whether there is an FCS playoff or not, athletic director Jeff Barber said recently.

"We'll be interested in the decision," The Citadel's Capaccio said. "Right now, we are planning on moving forward with football in the fall. But it also depends on what our league does."

SoCon presidents are slated to meet later in the week, commissioner Jim Schaus said. A decision on the FCS playoffs would be helpful, but not necessarily a determining factor on how the league proceeds, he said.

"The more data points and information we have, that is helpful," Schaus said Tuesday. "But at some point, all the conferences will have to chart a path about where we are going to be. And it's likely that some adjustments will have to be made.

"The NCAA decision could impact that in some ways. But at some point, we have to chart a course based on what we know."

Schaus said last week that the SoCon could delay the start of the season. League games are slated to begin Sept. 3.