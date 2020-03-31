NCAA grants extra year of eligibility for spring sports athletes

CLEMSON — The NCAA's Division I council on Monday voted to allow schools to offer another season of eligibility to spring sports athletes.

The spread of the coronavirus led to mass cancellations across the sports calendar, including March Madness and all spring sports. Now, spring sports athletes will have the chance to make up for a lost season.

Winter sports athletes were not included in the decision.

The Council voted to allow teams to carry more players on scholarships, but only baseball will be permitted an expanded roster size.

The decision left some specifics up to universities, notably when it comes to athletics aid for returning athletes who would've exhausted their eligibility in 2019-20. Schools will not have to provide aid for those athletes at the same level awarded in 2019-20, and they will have the ability to dip into the NCAA's Student Assistance Fund.

The Council's decision allows schools to apply for waivers to restore one season of competition for athletes and to apply a one-year extension of eligibility.

In baseball, returning seniors will not count against the 35-player roster cap.