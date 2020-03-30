NCAA decision ends Gamecock duo's careers; WNBA draft on deck

COLUMBIA — They expected to hear that it wasn’t happening. After each found out that their last shot at a national championship — and a national championship that each authoritatively know they would have won — was over, the announcement from the NCAA wasn’t surprising.
The NCAA voted Monday to award spring sports athletes another year of eligibility due to the effects of coronavirus, while denying winter sports athletes the same. That ended any lingering hope that South Carolina seniors Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan and Ty Harris held that perhaps they could return for the 2020-21 season and re-install the starting five that led the Gamecocks to a consensus No. 1 ranking.
“I wouldn’t be disappointed, because I pretty much already know. I turned the page from it,” said Herbert Harrigan, SEC Tournament MVP and the power forward whose “Mad Kiki” persona was an integral part of the Gamecocks’ success. “It is what it is.”
Each heard the talk that it could happen but also the reasoning why it probably wouldn’t. While several conferences still had to play their league tournaments from March 10-15, leading to the NCAA Women’s Tournament selection on March 16, every team in the country had played nearly its entire season. USC finished on March 8 with its fifth SEC Tournament championship and was waiting for its NCAA bid.
It was going to be too problematic to ensure that winter sport athletes (including USC men’s seniors Maik Kotsar and Micaiah Henry) got another year along with their spring sports brethren, who only played 25-35 percent of their respective seasons. Winter sports, which features basketball most prominently, took the brunt of the virus’ impact.
“We talked a little bit about it and that it was a slim possibility,” Harris’ father, Bruce Harris, said. “As far as winter sports, the season was mostly over. I never saw it working out that way.”
Each will now look forward to the next step. The WNBA already announced that it will proceed with its April 17 draft, although it will be a “virtual” draft held by videoconferencing and telephones, and each has a shot to hear her name called. Harris, one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy (National Player of the Year), is a fixture in first-round draft projections, while Herbert Harrigan has also seen her stock rise.
“I spoke to some coaches, I have upcoming meetings scheduled, or video chats,” Herbert Harrigan said. “I feel pretty good about it.”
“She has been on phones talking to coaches and GMs for the past week and a half,” Harris said. “Seems like it’s going pretty well.”
Each has had to scramble to find places to work out, running and light weight work feasible at home but not many rims to shoot on. Herbert Harrigan has an outdoor court she frequents near her home in Pembroke Pines, Fla., while Harris, a native of basketball-is-religion Indiana, has had to get creative.
“The first week, she went up to South Bend and worked with (the Phoenix Mercury’s) Skylar Diggins-Smith’s trainers and friends. Then they put Indiana on a tighter lockdown, so she went to Tennessee to hang out with former friends and players for a week, where they had open courts,” Harris said. “Then we tried local churches that had gyms, now it’s barn ball and a couple of people that have courts at their homes.”
There are exciting days ahead for each’s immediate future, although even a WNBA draft selection doesn’t guarantee there will be games to play right away. Each reflected on a memorable final season, each disappointed that it didn’t end the way it seemed destined to but not surprised at the NCAA’s ruling.
“She was devastated,” Harris said. “She was really confident they were going all the way.”
“It was really fun going out there and competing with that group of girls,” Herbert Harrigan said. “I definitely feel like we would have won a national championship.”