NCAA champ Emma Navarro headlines ITF $60K event at LTP Mount Pleasant

Fresh off her NCAA tennis championship, Charleston's Emma Navarro will headline an ITF $60K tournament this week at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant.

The tournament, featuring a 32-player main draw, will run June 21-27.

It's the latest in a big year of tennis events in Charleston, including the Volvo Car Open and the MUSC Health Women's Open, WTA Tour events held recently on Daniel Island, and an ITF $100K tournament in Mount Pleasant in May. A WTA $125K event is planned for Mount Pleasant in July, as are the USTA Girls 18 National Clay Court Championships.

"It's going to be a crazy summer," said Patrick Hieber, director of tennis at LTP Mount Pleasant.

Navarro, a Virginia freshman and Ashley Hall graduate who won the NCAA women's national championship last month, headlines the main draw. She was named the ACC freshman of the year after compiling a 25-1 record this season, avenging her only loss in the NCAA championship finals.

The top-ranked player in the draw is No. 254 Conny Perrin of Switzerland, and top Americans include No. 271 Hanna Chang and No. 276 Alycia Parks.

Other local and LTP-trained players in the field include Taylor Ng, a Dartmouth graduate who worked in finance in New York for two years before returning to tennis. Piper Charney, an All-Lowcountry player from Lucy Beckham High School, and LTP-trained Sophie Chang also are playing.