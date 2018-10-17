CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney remembers plenty about the most recent matchup between Clemson and N.C. State.
He remembers watching future top-5 NFL draft pick Bradley Chubb on defense and remembers how potent N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley was. And still is.
He remembers having to answer questions about a mysterious laptop, he remembers N.C. State's defense coming in prepared to take on Clemson's tendencies and coverages, and he remembers the game coming down to special teams.
He also remembers N.C. State's offensive line. Vividly.
"I thought they beat us up front last year," Swinney said, referring to the 38-31 Clemson victory in Raleigh. "I thought they won that matchup to be quite honest with you."
A year later, the Clemson coach is hoping history won't repeat itself in that regard. And he believes the Tigers have what they need to make sure it doesn't.
Enter Xavier Thomas.
Clemson's freshman defensive end has made his presence felt, with some of his jaw-dropping plays becoming ESPN highlights. He has a solid understanding of Clemson's scheme and his sheer power at 260 pounds is what gives offensive linemen nightmares, even as the understudy of Tigers stars Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.
But this week, don't be surprised if Thomas appears to take the next step. Part of that is the confidence the Tigers have in him:
"(His role has) already increased .... it ain't gonna decrease," Swinney said with a smile Tuesday. "That's for sure."
But the other part of it is just how well his particular skillset appears to match up up with N.C. State's personnel.
Thomas has one of the fastest first steps Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has seen. His speed is undeniable off the line, which will be particularly important this week as Finley, a master scrambler, tries to create his own opportunities behind a massive offensive line.
Thomas just might be among the best-equipped of Clemson's bunch to stop that. If Finley takes off, Thomas can catch him. If Finley is protected, Thomas is strong — and fast enough — to break through a hole.
"They're second in the country right now in giving up sacks, the fewest sacks. He just doesn't get sacked," Swinney said. "This is one of the best offensive lines we will see. Physical. Nasty. Aggressive."
Just like Thomas, a player as physically gifted as anyone on Clemson's roster.
To date, Thomas has five tackles for loss, right up there with the 5½ Bryant and Christian Wilkins each have as full-time starters. His teammates still talk about Thomas' sack of Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey in the final seconds of an emotional game last month.
"I definitely set goals for myself. I know what I'm capable of and I always knew I just wanted to come in here and make a sudden impact," Thomas said. "So that's what I'm doing week in and week out — just trying to prove myself."
As the Tigers take on the only other unbeaten team in the ACC Atlantic Division, Thomas won't be starting and it's possible many of his contributions won't show up on the stats sheet.
But watch for his speed. It's going to play a major factor against one of the best offensive lines (and quarterback) Clemson will see all year. Watch for his intangibles.
"He’s got a motor and he has got everything you could want in a defensive football player: size, speed toughness," Swinney said. "Just wow. He has played six games now and he doesn’t look like a freshman out there. There’s no question he’s been one of the brightest spots on our team."
And the darkest for Clemson's opponents.