You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

NBA stars, SC natives Khris Middleton and Zion Williamson aid staffs during outbreak

Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is donating $100,000 to help team staffers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here, he passes around Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes during a game on March 8, 2020. Matt York/AP

With the NBA season on ice amid the coronavirus outbreak, two league stars from the Palmetto State have stepped up to help employees who work in their respective arenas.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday that Khris Middleton donated $100,000 to help pay the team’s staffers. The Charleston native and Porter-Gaud legend matched his fellow All-Star teammate, Giannis Antetokoumpo, who also donated $100,000.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson, a New Orleans Pelicans forward who played high school ball at Spartanburg Day, posted Friday on Instagram that he would “cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.”

The 19-year-old Duke product, who’s averaging 23.6 points per game and 6.8 rebounds, added that the people of New Orleans have supported him since June 2019 when the team took him with the No. 1 overall pick.

“My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have,” Williamson said. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.”

Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans' star Zion Williamson (1) pledged to pay employees' salaries during the NBA's postponement due to the coronavirus. Tyler Kaufman/AP

The National Basketball Association was the first major sport in America to postpone its season due to the spread of the coronavirus. The league announced its decision Wednesday night after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Since then, several of the league’s brightest stars have stepped up by chipping in to pay workers’ salaries. They include Middleton, who inked a five-year, $178 million contract in June to remain with the Bucks.

The Porter-Gaud alum made his second All-Star team this year and is leading the entire NBA in 3-point percentage. Overall, the 28-year-old is averaging 21.1 points per game this season, with 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Though his production ranks among the best in the league, John Pearson, his coach from his days at Porter-Gaud, is most proud of Middleton’s generosity.

Khris Middleton (copy)
Buy Now

Charleston native and NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is donating $100,000 to help Milwaukee Bucks' staffers. Here, he talks with his former Porter-Gaud basketball coach J.P. Pearson during his jersey retirement ceremony on July 17, 2019. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

Pearson has seen it firsthand at the high school, where Middleton has donated $1 million to help underserved and minority students who attend Porter-Gaud.

“Khris has always been a person who thinks of others and continues to look for ways to assist those that are in need,” Pearson said. “As his old high school coach and friend, I am proud of who he has become and the impact he has on people's lives.”

Reach Derrek Asberry at 843-937-5517. Follow him on Twitter @DerrekAsberry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News