NBA stars, SC natives Khris Middleton and Zion Williamson aid staffs during outbreak

With the NBA season on ice amid the coronavirus outbreak, two league stars from the Palmetto State have stepped up to help employees who work in their respective arenas.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday that Khris Middleton donated $100,000 to help pay the team’s staffers. The Charleston native and Porter-Gaud legend matched his fellow All-Star teammate, Giannis Antetokoumpo, who also donated $100,000.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson, a New Orleans Pelicans forward who played high school ball at Spartanburg Day, posted Friday on Instagram that he would “cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.”

The 19-year-old Duke product, who’s averaging 23.6 points per game and 6.8 rebounds, added that the people of New Orleans have supported him since June 2019 when the team took him with the No. 1 overall pick.

“My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have,” Williamson said. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.”

The National Basketball Association was the first major sport in America to postpone its season due to the spread of the coronavirus. The league announced its decision Wednesday night after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Since then, several of the league’s brightest stars have stepped up by chipping in to pay workers’ salaries. They include Middleton, who inked a five-year, $178 million contract in June to remain with the Bucks.

The Porter-Gaud alum made his second All-Star team this year and is leading the entire NBA in 3-point percentage. Overall, the 28-year-old is averaging 21.1 points per game this season, with 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Though his production ranks among the best in the league, John Pearson, his coach from his days at Porter-Gaud, is most proud of Middleton’s generosity.

Pearson has seen it firsthand at the high school, where Middleton has donated $1 million to help underserved and minority students who attend Porter-Gaud.

“Khris has always been a person who thinks of others and continues to look for ways to assist those that are in need,” Pearson said. “As his old high school coach and friend, I am proud of who he has become and the impact he has on people's lives.”