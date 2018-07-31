Porter-Gaud's Josiah James, one of the hottest college basketball recruits in the nation, will get a chance next week to learn from one of the NBA's biggest stars — Golden State Warriors' All-Star Stephen Curry.
James is among the elite high school players invited to Curry's SC30 Select Camp, which begins Aug. 5 in the Bay Area, according to an announcement from Under Armour.
James, 6-6 and a rising senior at Porter-Gaud, is considered one of the top high school players in the class of 2019. He reportedly has an unofficial visit set with Duke for Aug. 11-12, and also is said to be considering Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, Florida State, South Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee and Virginia.
Curry's SC30 Select Camp is in its fifth year, and this year for the first time will feature top female prospects.
Curry's campers also will spend time at the Bushrod Community Center in Oakland, where Curry helped refurbish indoor courts last year. Next week, camp participants will help Curry upgrade the Center's computer lab, according to a release from Under Armour.