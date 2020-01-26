Andrew Goudelock was a big star at College of Charleston, a 6-3 guard with seemingly unlimited range and the confidence to match.
But when he was drafted in the second round of the NBA draft by the storied Los Angeles Lakers in 2011, Goudelock was just another player trying to make it on a team dominated by pro basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
It didn’t take Goudelock long to make an impression, however.
As the story goes, Goudelock walked into the locker room after scoring 12 points and three assists in a win over Charlotte and heard a couple of Lakers talking about him.
“He sure likes to shoot,” one of them said, referring to Goudelock as "Mini Mamba."
That’s when Bryant, the original "Mamba," chimed in.
“That's what we're going to call you," Bryant said. "Mini Mamba."
The nickname and the validation meant a lot to Goudelock, even though he did not stick with the Lakers for long.
“I definitely take that as a compliment,” Goudelock told the Los Angeles Times in a 2012 interview. “Especially when the Mamba is calling you that.”
Goudelock, who played in 49 NBA games over three seasons with the Lakers and Houston Rockets, was among those shocked Sunday by the death of Bryant, 41, in a helicopter crash in California. Goudelock has had a long career in international basketball and currently plays for Reyer Venezia in Italy.
“I can’t believe it man,” Goudelock posted on Twitter shortly after the news broke. And then, simply, “RIP Kobe.”
In a 2017 interview, Goudelock recalled his time as Bryant’s teammate.
“My relationship with Kobe was really good,” he said then. “He saw potential in me in the very beginning. I wasn’t backing down from him or anybody else, and that’s why they called me the Mini Mamba.
“He saw how competitive I was every day in practice and in games, and he really took me under his wing. He told me things to help me out and to live by, and it was more about the mentality than physical skills with him.”
Bryant’s death stunned many in Charleston basketball circles.
Former College of Charleston coach Bobby Cremins, who coached Goudelock at College of Charleston, said he met Bryant only once, at a Nike event while Cremins was at Georgia Tech.
“I remember I’d listen to my players talk about the greatest player of all time, and it would drive me crazy,” Cremins said. “They’d say Kobe, and I’d say Michael Jordan.
“But what Kobe was doing with his life after basketball was incredible, setting up a school and helping people. He was doing so many great things with his life. It’s just one of those shocking things, like when Magic Johnson announced he had AIDS or when Len Bias died. Kobe was a superstar, a bona fide superstar.”
Former Citadel and North Carolina State coach Les Robinson also met Kobe only briefly, but he knows Lakers legend Jerry West from his boyhood days in West Virginia.
“Jerry West is known as the best talent evaluator in the game, and he greatly respected Kobe’s skill and talent,” Robinson said. “Kobe always made a very positive impact, and Jerry always had positive things to say about Kobe. It’s just unbelievably sad that he’s gone at that age.”
Citadel coach Duggar Baucom called Kobe a “role model.”
“I admired his work and the way he carried himself, even more in retirement,” Baucom said. “It’s very sad and tragic. This generation needs more guys like him as role models.”