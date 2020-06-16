NBA Draft status of Gamecocks' A.J. Lawson has not changed, Frank Martin says

COLUMBIA — A report on A.J. Lawson's NBA Draft status released late Monday night is not accurate, South Carolina coach Frank Martin confirmed.

"His status has not changed," Martin told The Post and Courier Tuesday morning. "I have no idea where that came from. I know it didn't come from A.J., his family or me."

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein tweeted late Monday night that Lawson had pulled his name out of the NBA Draft and would return to USC for his junior season. While the decision is expected as Lawson's chances to be drafted appear to be slim, Martin said there has been no decision made.

USC's players are expected back on campus on June 29. Martin previously said that Lawson's plans were to be there.

Lawson entered the 2019-20 season as a potential first-round draft pick, but while his numbers were the same as his freshman year, the projections dipped.

“I feel like I’ve grown, taking on more responsibility. It’s on me, and I feel like this year has been pretty good,” Lawson said during the season. “I’ve had my ups and my downs. Just got to learn and keep growing.”

Lawson averaged 13.4 points and shot 41 percent from the field, the same he did as a freshman. His 3-point percentage slightly dropped (35.8 to 33.9) while his free-throw shooting drastically increased (66.7 to 72.4). Lawson had more steals and less turnovers than he did as a freshman.

Yet his personal fouls increased as defenses became designed to stop him, and he couldn’t get to the basket as easily as he did as a freshman. He didn’t have to play as much point guard, which seemed to help, and it was possible that he could work out for NBA teams during the offseason and increase his projections in front of the decision-makers.

The pandemic canceled those plans. While he could do Zoom interviews and had his game tape, Lawson needed to compete against others. With a date for underclassmen withdrawal but no combine scheduled, chances to participate in actual workouts without interfering with USC’s academic calendar appear small.

“I know A.J. and the family is at peace with him being in college,” Martin said in March. “It’s not like he can’t wait to get away from here.”