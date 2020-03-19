NBA careers on hold for two former College Charleston stars due to coronavirus

Joe Chealey was sitting in the locker room at American Airlines Arena in Miami celebrating a rare Charlotte Hornets win over the Heat when a team official entered the room and unceremoniously told the players that the NBA season had been suspended.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gopert had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier that night in Oklahoma City. It was Gopert’s positive test for COVID-19 that was the first domino to fall in the beginning of cancellations across the sports world. Within 24 hours of Gopert's test result, the NHL, NBA and Major League Baseball either suspended or canceled their seasons. The NCAA and March Madness quickly followed.

Chealey and the Hornets barely had more than a few minutes to relish their 20-point comeback win over Miami when the season was halted.

“One minute everyone’s happy, feeling good about the win and the next minute the season has been suspended,” said Chealey, who has played in four games with Charlotte this season. “It happened that fast. I think everyone was in shock.”

More than 2,500 miles away, former College of Charleston teammate Jarrell Branelty was at the epicenter of the crisis. Brantley had been splitting time between the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah's G-League affiliate, and the Jazz at the time of the outbreak. He’d been with the Jazz and practiced against Gobert a week before the 7-2 center tested positive for the virus. The Jazz quickly tested all the players, including Brantley, for coronavirus.

“That’s not a lot of fun,” Brantley said.

Brantley was given a clean bill of health by team doctors.

“No coronavirus here,” Brantley said.

Brantley and Chealey have spent most of the year in the G-League, which canceled the rest of its season last week.

“This is so much bigger than basketball. Everyone needs to take care of themselves and do the right thing,” said Brantley, who is still in Utah with the Jazz.

Brantley can still vividly remember his NBA debut earlier this season. With four minutes and 39 seconds left in the game, Utah head coach Quin Snyder looked down the bench and called for Brantley to take off his warmups and get ready to go into the game.

It was early in the NBA season, Utah’s second regular-season game, and the Jazz were in Los Angeles taking on the Lakers and superstar LeBron James.

Brantley took the floor, a million thoughts swirling around his head, but didn’t get much of a chance to savor his first minutes in the NBA.

When he checked into the game, the Jazz players and coaches were making defensive assignments. One of the Jazz assistant coaches pointed at Brantley and then toward the other end of the floor – to James, who was still in the game despite the Lakers being ahead by 16 points.

“It didn’t hit me at first that I was going to be guarding LeBron,” Brantley said.

Brantley didn’t have long to think about the moment as the Lakers inbounded the ball to James and the 6-9, 260-pound perennial NBA all-star came barreling down on the rookie.

“First of all, he’s way bigger than he looks,” Brantley said with a chuckle. “Honestly, in that initial moment I was shocked. I still couldn’t believe I was playing in an NBA game and then I was like, ‘oh man, here he comes’ but that feeling went away pretty quickly.”

Brantley idolized James growing up, patterning his own game after the four-time NBA MVP. The 6-7 Brantley stood his ground, tried to force James away from the basket, but the Lakers superstar got to the rim and made the layup, giving him 32 points on the night.

The encounter could have been a lot worse.

“He’s big and fast and strong, but that experience is something that has motivated me,” said Brantley, who was the Jazz’s second-round draft pick back in June. “I don’t want that to be my only moment in the NBA. I don’t want to guard (James) for a possession at the end of the game. I want to guard him in a game when it matters. That’s my motivation.”

Brantley, who has been playing under a two-way contract between the NBA and G-League, has impressed the Jazz coaching staff with his versatile play. He averaged 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game in the G-League. He shot 33 percent from 3-point range.

“I’m trying to master who I am and what I can bring to a team and I think that starts with my versatility,” said Brantley, who has played five games with the Jazz. “I can shoot the ball, I can make plays. I know I can guard most positions, so now it’s about getting confident being versatile on every possession and being whatever the team needs me to be on that possession. I think I’ve shown I can play in the NBA, but my opinion doesn’t really matter. That’s got to come from one of the teams in the league.”

After making his NBA debut last year against Boston, Chealey was called up to the Hornets on Feb. 21, signing his initial 10-day contract. He signed another 10-day contract on March 3. He remains in Charlotte waiting to see what will happen with the NBA season.

“For the past year and a half, my goal was always to be ready when my opportunity came along,” said Chealey, who averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 assists for the G-League’s Greensboro Swarm. “Thankfully the Hornets reached out to me and I’m trying to make the most of my opportunity.”

Chealey said he’s been working out every day in the hotel gym where he’s staying and getting as many shots as he can during some individual workouts with an assistant coach. Like Brantley, he hopes there is basketball to be played later in the year.

“Your hope is that you get to play again, that we’ll start playing at some point, but you understand if they have to shut things down,” Chealey said. “This is bigger than basketball. This is something that’s effecting everyone, so we’ve got to this virus under control.”