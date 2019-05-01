MOUNT PLEASANT - Looking for a special moment or highlight in the Charleston area’s illustrious tennis history?
Put Emma Navarro on the center court at her dad’s LTP Tennis complex in Mount Pleasant, and sit back and observe. On Wednesday, that could have been Allie Kiick, the eighth seed in this week’s LTP $100K ITF World Tennis Tour event.
Kiick could only watch at times the amazing play of her 17-year-old opponent as Navarro walked off with one of her biggest wins, a 6-3, 6-0 victory over a player ranked 142nd in the world by the WTA Tour. Navarro had never beaten an opponent so highly ranked.
Center court at LTP has been a fairy tale for Navarro, who won singles and doubles titles there in last summer’s girls 18 U.S. clay courts, less than a year after Navarro and partner Chloe Beck won the doubles title in a $15K ITF women’s pro circuit event on the same court.
Of course, there have been a few losses, such as in Tuesday’s first round of doubles. But you can’t win them all.
Navarro will play the opening 10 a.m. match on center court in Thursday’s round of 16 against fellow U.S. wild card Ann Li, who scored a 6-1, 6-0 win over hard-hitting doubles ace Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic.
In the biggest upset of the opening round, top seed Madison Brengle, the No. 87 player in the world and the winner of this tournament in 2017 as well as runner-up in 2018, suffered a 7-5, 7-6 (5) loss to qualifier Deniz Khazaniuk of Israel.
Navarro simply outlasted Kiick with aggressive play from the baseline in the first two games that went to numerous deuces and went up 3-0 before Kiick found hope in back-to-back games to close to 3-2. After that, it was pretty much clear sailing for Navarro’s nearly flawless game.
The second game was the key, said Navarro coach Peter Ayers. After six deuces, Kiick miss-played an easy volley near the net, then threw her racket into the net in disappointment. Navarro lost the next point, but then won the next seven points. Navarro could sense a critical turn in the match.
“She didn’t play as well in the second set . . . made a lot of errors,” Navarro said.
“I thought I hit the ball well and I moved it around well and served well. She didn’t hit as hard as a lot of these girls so I had more time, which helped me. I sometimes struggle with that. I like playing with that (more time to hit the ball) than against someone who hits the ball hard and flat.”
Defending champion and No. 2 seed Taylor Townsend of Atlanta, No. 3 seed Nicole Gibbs of the U.S., No. 4 Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and No. 5 Lauren Davis all advanced, but only Gibbs made the step in straight sets. Also, world’s No. 139, 17-year-old Whitney Osuigwe of the IMG Tennis Academy in Florida won easily. Osuigwe won last week’s $80K in Charlottesville, Va., and could be on her way to a win in the French Open Wild Card Challenge.
But the story of this tournament may be the four qualifiers who advanced, including the world’s No. 2 junior, 15-year-old Cori Gauff of Delray Beach, Fla., who once again put on an impressive show of talent, power, quickness and shot making. Kayla Day, the 2016 Junior U.S. Open champ, also beat former world’s No. 1 junior Claire Liu of the U.S. In maybe the key matchup of the second round, Osuigwe will take on Davis at 10 a.m. Day also will go against Townsend in a second match.