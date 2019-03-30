Emma Navarro had a super-super day on Saturday at the ITF JB1 Easter Bowl National Championships in Indian Wells, Calif., and partner Chloe Beck had a super day.
Navarro marched into Sunday's final of the girls 18 national championship tournament with a 7-6 (1), 6-2 win over 16-year-old Elizabeth Coleman.
The 17-year-old Navarro from Charleston then took a break before teaming with Beck of Watkinsville, Ga., as the tournament's No. 2 seeds to win another national doubles title, this time scoring a 6-4, 6-4 victory over the top-seeded team of Lea Ma of New York and Hurricane Tyra Black.
Navarro will face 14-year-old 14th seed Robin Montgomery of Washington in Sunday's 1 p.m. singles final. Montgomery upset fifth seed Lea Ma in the semifinals.
"I'm super glad to have gotten through today and excited for a tough match in tomorrow's final," said Navarro.
That means Navarro will not arrive back in Charleston until late this weekend to use her wild card in the Volvo Car Open main draw. She is expected to play on Tuesday at the VCO.
Navarro earned the VCO wild card by winning last summer's girls 18 singles title in the National Clay Courts at LTP Tennis. The Navarro/Beck team won that national title and will compete in the VCO main doubles draw.
