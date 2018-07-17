MOUNT PLEASANT - A shutout is one thing in tennis, but yielding just eight points against another seeded player in the USTA Girls 18 National Clay Courts Championships is another.
But that's what local standout Emma Navarro did Tuesday in posting a 6-0, 6-0 third-round victory over Callie Creath of Austin, Texas. Navarro, the tournament's fifth seed, is now working on a string of 24 straight games won in the Clay Courts at her dad's complex on Mathis Ferry Road, otherwise known as LTP Tennis.
And then there's another LTP-based standout that sparkled in the third round. Anna Ross "wowed" the dozens of college coaches watching on the stadium court as she eliminated the tournament's seventh seed, Sonia Tartakovsky of New York City, with an almost epic rally in the third set.
Tall and powerful, Ross blew a 4-0 lead in the third set and fell behind 5-4. She then demonstrated her talent and competitiveness by winning the last three games, two of them on her serve and huge forehand and the other on a service break for 6-5 after being down 40-0 to complete a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 victory over the consistent Tartakovsky before a late afternoon rain shower stopped play.
But, of course, Ross should be good. Her dad Ed played college tennis for Southern Methodist University (her uncle John also played for SMU) and their dad John Ross, Anna's grandfather, played tennis for Duke.
"There's a long line of tennis players in the family," said Anna, the No. 2 girls 18 player in the South.
The 16-year-old Ross had beaten Tartakovsky a couple of months earlier in straight sets at a lower level national tournament in Rome, Ga.
"I think I slowed down and went on defense," Ross said about losing her 4-0 lead in the third set. "At 4-5, I realized the situation I was in."
She then released the cannons she has in her game, and her smaller opponent didn't have an answer for them.
Navarro definitely was happy with the way she played against Creath. "I had played her several times," Navarro said. "I think I can work on my second serve, but other than that I was pretty solid."
Navarro also flashed her share of power. "I used to wait until I got a super short ball to go for it, but now I'm going for it more, going for it earlier, but not too big," the Ashley Hall junior said.
Navarro faces a battle of "Emmas" in the next round, going against 17th-seeded Emma Jackson of LaGrange Park, Ill.
Peyton Pesavento, another Randy Pate Academy player who is bound for Wake Forest, couldn't keep up with talented Savannah product Kylie Collins. Collins finished a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Pesavento just before the rain came.
Collins will be Ross' opponent in the round of 32.
Chloe Beck, the 16th seed and a part-time Pate Academy player from Watkinsville, Ga., was one game from advancing to the round of 32 when rain halted play with Beck holding a 6-1, 5-1 lead over No. 33 Rhea Shrivastava of Skillman, N.J.
Pate Academy player Callie Billman was rained out and will play her third-round match on Wednesday.
"We will focus on main draw singles at LTP due to the forecast and play as much consolations as possible at other sites," said tournament director Patrick Heiber about the Wednesday schedule.
Top-seeded Abigail Forbes of Raleigh advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Vanessa Streng of Duluth, Ga., at Family Circle Tennis Center. No. 2 seed Andrea Cerdan also advanced along with strong contenders (No. 4) Fiona Crawley of San Antonio, Texas, and Angelica Blake of Baton Rouge, La.
The doubles team of local 14-year-old Allie Gretkowski and Jenna Thompson of Charlotte is still alive in the tournament and in the third round.
