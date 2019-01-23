Losing a singles match you almost had won in the round of 16 of a Junior Grand Slam is one thing. Pumping yourself back up to go back out under the Melbourne, Australia, sun a few hours later to play a quarterfinal doubles match is another.
But Charleston's 17-year-old Emma Navarro came through in flying colors on Wednesday in the Junior Australian Open girls doubles quarterfinals, thanks greatly to her partner, Chloe Beck of Watkinsville, Ga., a part-time participant in LTP Tennis' Randy Pate Academy.
The eighth-seeded Beck/Navarro team advanced to their second straight Junior Grand Slam doubles semifinal with a victory Down Under on Wednesday.
Navarro appeared to have full control of her singles destiny for the day when she held a 6-3, 3-0 advantage over young and so far mistake prone Daria Snigur of Ukraine. A spot in the singles semifinals appeared to be well within Navarro's reach.
Navarro ended up losing, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. And there was doubles still to go.
"Losing singles was super tough, especially after being up a set and 3-0 and then 4-3," Navarro said. "I stepped back a little and took some of the pace off of my shots, which allowed her (Snigur) to get comfortable and get to a place where she was playing really well."
Navarro fell victim to Snigur's rapid-fire baseline onslaught through most of the last 11 games.
Then it was time for Navarro to think about doubles.
"There was enough time between my singles and doubles to where I was able to regroup and get into a good mindset for doubles," Navarro said. "I knew I wouldn't be happy with myself if I carried the weight of my singles loss with me during doubles."
Beck and Navarro started slowly against the fourth-seeded team of Marta Custic of Spain and Helene Pellicano of Malta. Beck and Navarro dropped the first set before winning the match in a 10-point third-set tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.
"Having been in the semis of a Grand Slam before, I think we're pretty comfortable and excited going into tomorrow's match," said Navarro, who teamed with Beck to make the doubles semifinals of the 2018 Junior U.S. Open.
Beck and Navarro will face an unseeded team of Daria Frayman of Russia and Federica Rossi of Italy in a Thursday afternoon quarterfinal.
Peter Ayers, who coaches Navarro full-time in the Pate Academy and also coaches Beck in road tournaments, said, "I'm so proud of both girls. Emma's loss in singles was about as difficult to swallow as it gets. Her resolve to bounce back and play great doubles was a special effort."
Ayers was especially impressed by Beck's doubles play."Chloe really hung in mentally when things didn't go her way," he said. "Arguably (she) had the play of the match in winning an amazing reflex volley exchange that set up match point."
