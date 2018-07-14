Charleston's Emma Navarro is the No. 5 seed in the National Girls 18 Clay Courts Championships that are scheduled to start Sunday at Mount Pleasant's LTP Tennis and several other clay court sites in the area.
Navarro and the rest of the top 32 seeds all have first-round byes. Abigail Forbes of Raleigh, N.C., is the tournament's No. 1 seed.
Anna Ross, who trains out of LTP's Randy Pate Academy alongside Navarro, is a 33rd seed. She is scheduled to begin play at 8 a.m. on Sunday at LTP. Ross is the No. 2 girls 18 player in the South.
This is the first year of a three-year agreement with the USTA for LTP Tennis to serve as the tournament host. Matches also will be played at Family Circle Tennis Center. Other sites include Wild Dunes and the Daniel Island Club.
The singles winner will receive a wild card into the main draw of the 2019 Volvo Car Open as well as a diamond tennis bracelet.
The tournament activities kicked off on Saturday afternoon with a coaches forum/players party at Wild Dunes.
Allie Gretkowski, a talented 14-year-old who trains at FCTC's MWTennis Academy, received one of the eight wild cards into the National Clay Courts and will open play Sunday at noon at Wild Dunes.
Some of the players to watch, other than Forbes, Navarro and Ross, are: No. 2 seed Andrea Cerdan of Bloomfield, N.J.; No. 3 Michelle Sorokko of Little Neck, N.Y.; No. 4 seed Fiona Crawley of San Antonio, Texas; No. 16 seed Chloe Beck of Watkinsville, Ga.; and No. 17 Angelica Blake of Baton Rouge, La..
College of Charleston recruit Lily LaBiche of New Orleans also is a No. 17 seed, while No. 33 seed Peyton Pesavento trains at LTP Tennis and is bound for Wake Forest.
NATIONAL CLAY COURTS FACTS
- The National Girls 18 Clay Courts scheduled for LTP Tennis will start at 8 a.m. Sunday.
- LTP Tennis is located on Mathis Ferry Road in Mt. Pleasant. Admission is free.
- 256 player draw, 224 participants (72 alternates). No qualifying tournament.
- Matches will be played at both LTP and FCTC and other local sites.
