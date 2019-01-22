Emma Navarro's dreams of winning a Junior Australian Open singles title came to an end on Wednesday Down Under as Ukraine's Daria Snigur rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Navarro in the round of 16.
But Navarro and partner Chloe Beck remained alive in the chase for a doubles crown after advancing to the quarterfinals on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Japanese team of Mana Kawamura and Funa Kozaki in 69 minutes.
"Our opponents were very aggressive at the net, which put pressure on us at the baseline," Navarro said about the doubles win. "We started hitting it down the line more and using lobs, which were really effective.
"We served well and were able to close out a lot of games with big serves and put away volleys."
The Duke-bound Beck/Navarro team, which was scheduled to play a quarterfinal doubles match later Wednesday, made the semifinals of in the 2018 Junior U.S. Open.
In the singles loss, Navarro charged through nine of the first 12 games and appeared on her way to a berth in the quarterfinals of the tournament played in Melbourne, Australia, as the 17-year-old from Charleston took a 6-3, 3-0 lead under the midday sun.
But just as quickly as that thought became a possibility, the gritty Snigur turned into a baseline wonder with her unorthodox ground strokes and half-motion serves. She started controlling play from the baseline and won the next four games.
Navarro came back to deadlock the second set at 4-4 before Snigur regained control to yield only one point in the next two games to even the match at a set apiece. The third set belonged to the 16-year-old from Ukraine.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com