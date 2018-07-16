MOUNT PLEASANT - The first game went to deuce four times, then Jamilah Snells committed an error and double-faulted in a game she had led 40-15.
That probably was the last moment of suspense in fifth-seeded Emma Navarro's 6-0, 6-0 opening match win over Snells in the USTA Girls 18 National Clay Courts Championships on Monday at LTP Tennis.
Navarro used her experience, consistency and improved power game to win easily over the talented and aggressive, but erratic, 15-year-old Snells from Miramar, Fla.
"I thought I served really well, which was a great weapon for me," the 17-year-old Navarro said. "I didn't lose many points on my serve. I was able to step up and finish the point after my serves."
Navarro's improvement in strength and fitness was obvious. "I'm hitting a heavier forehand now, but still being aggressive. I'm a lot fitter and stronger," she said.
Snells repeatedly went for winners, but most of those balls sailed off the court. "She was ripping the first ball," Navarro said.
Navarro couldn't be happier that her father, LTP Tennis owner Ben Navarro, and Pate Academy's Randy Pate convinced the USTA to bring the Girls 18 National Clay Courts to the Charleston area.
"I'm very happy here. Charleston is a lot nicer than Memphis (the site of last year's 18s)," she said.
She is even better prepared for the heat."I've got used to the heat and become tougher in it by playing more in the heat to get better," the 5-7 Ashley Hall junior said.
Navarro will face 33rd seed Callie Creath of Austin, Texas, in Tuesday's third round. Creath already has notched a pair of victories in the singles draw.
Randy Pate Academy standouts Anna Ross, Peyton Pesavento and Callie Billman all posted their second straight one-sided victories in the clay courts.
Ross, a No. 33 seed and the second-ranked girls 18 player in the South, powered past Colette Beauvais of North Vancouver, B.C., 6-0, 6-0, while fellow 33 seed Pesavento took a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Ashley Vielma of Fort Collins, Colo., and Billman was a 6-1, 6-0 upset winner over No. 33 seed Catherine Broerman of Scottsdale, Ariz.
MWTennis Academy's Allie Gretkowski, Kat Lyman and Elizabeth Truluck all fell in the round of 128, as did incoming College of Charleston freshman Lily LaBiche, a No. 17 seed from New Orleans. Gretkowski, a 14-year-old, won the first set and took the second set to a tiebreaker before losing to 33rd-seeded Maryam Ahmad of Albertson, N.Y., 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Top seed Abigail Forbes of Raleigh rolled past Jeanna Sloan of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 seed Andrea Cerdan of Bloomfield, N.J., also advanced.
Chloe Beck of Watkinsville, Ga., the 16th seed who trains part-time at LTP Tennis, also advanced to the third round in singles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Karly Friedland of Hollywood, Fla.
The top-seeded doubles team of Navarro and Beck advanced to the third round with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ayana Kit of Silver Spring, Md., and Gibson Thomas of Mt. Vernon, N.Y.
NOTE: Sunday's singles final will be televised live by the Tennis Channel, with injured Charleston touring pro tennis star Shelby Rogers working the broadcast.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the French Open and Wimbledon at ubitennis.net/blog/author/james-beck.