MOUNT PLEASANT - Sunday was a special day for the Navarro family of Charleston.
The tennis club Ben Navarro owns, LTP Tennis, capped off an almost perfect eight-day stand serving as host for the first time of the USTA National Girls 18 Clay Courts Championships.
And 17-year-old daughter Emma Navarro put on a double clinic, one in the morning to claim the national singles title and a main draw wild card into next spring's Volvo Car Open, and another in the afternoon to waltz off with the national doubles title with longtime partner Chloe Beck.
Really, it was a clinic all week for Navarro in singles, winning seven consecutive straight-set matches, and in doubles for the Duke-bound Navarro/Beck team in rolling over six straight opponents without dropping a set.
Peter Ayers, Navarro's coach, put the whole day in a nutshell when he said, "They were pretty flawless in doubles."
With an overflow crowd in attendance, and the Tennis Channel and Charleston touring pro Shelby Rogers courtside for a live telecast of the singles final, fifth seed Navarro nearly posted a first-set shutout, taking a 5-0 lead before 17-year-old opponent Chelsea Kung of Fort Worth, Texas, called for the trainer to work on a hand blister. Navarro's level appeared to drop slightly for two games before she took control again to finish off a 6-2, 6-2 win over sixth seed Kung.
In doubles, it really was a perfect display by the top-seeded Beck/Navarro team as they totally dominated with their aggressive play while taking a 6-0, 6-0 win over Carly Briggs from Calhoun, Ga., and Alana Wolfberg from Orlando, Fla.
"Maybe she was a little nervous," Navarro said about the normally consistent Kung, who couldn't seem to find the handle on Navarro's mixed assortment of strokes and serves. "Being in front, I just tried to stay steady. I didn't go for too much, because she was really nervous. I knew if I kept shots deep, I had a good chance of beating her."
Navarro didn't mind playing six matches over the last two days of the tournament, which was backed up by an all-day rain washout on Friday. "Tournaments are fun, but they are actually easier than practices. When I'm not playing tournaments, I'm playing six or seven hours a day," she said.
She was thrilled to see such a large turnout. "It was awesome . . . so many people out here," she said. "I am very excited to come out here and win two gold balls in front of my friends and family."
Kung wasn't at her best after playing two long three-set matches on Saturday.
"I don't think I played amazing today," she said. "My physical condition was the biggest problem."
After losing the first game of the second set, Navarro won four straight tight games for a stranglehold on the match.
In doubles, Beck played brilliantly all over the court, while Navarro hammered groundstrokes.
"I was really fired up," Beck said about winning her second USTA gold ball playing with Navarro. "I'm always comfortable playing doubles with Emma. We understand each other's games well."
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the French Open and Wimbledon at ubitennis.net