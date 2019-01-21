Charleston's Emma Navarro has advanced to the round of 16 of the Junior Australian Open.
In Tuesday's second round match, the 17-year-old LTP Tennis star started red-hot again, cooled down in the middle of the second set while dropping a rare back-to-back service games, but came back with a solid break and then held serve at love to put away 16-year-old Himari Sato of Japan 6-1, 6-3 in 74 minutes under the midday sun in Melbourne, Australia.
The victory sends Navarro into a round of 16 matchup with Daria Snigur of Ukraine. Navarro and partner Chloe Beck also are in the round of 16 in doubles.
Navarro was solid for most of the match from the baseline and overwhelmed the smaller Japanese girl with her serve except for those two service breaks in the second set. Navarro served up three aces and took advantage of six double faults by Sato.
"I'm really happy with how I played today," Navarro said. "I played really good defense throughout the match, which I thought made the difference.
"I also mixed in some offensive points which kept her off balance. She was quick side to side, but I was able to move her around and make her uncomfortable."
Navarro controlled the match by winning 23 return points to just nine by her opponent. Sato had 24 unforced errors to 16 by Navarro.
Navarro coach Peter Ayers was impressed, too. "Emma performed beautifully. Do not be misled by the score," Ayers said.
"Her opponent played good tennis. Emma was just better today. I'm especially pleased with her serving, point structure and overall grit. When Emma plays like that, it takes a big effort to beat her."
Navarro and Beck of Watkinsville, Ga., opened doubles play on Monday with a solid 6-4, 6-4 win over 16-year-old left-hander Skyler Grishuk of Los Angeles and Alexandra Anttila of Finland.
Navarro held service throughout the match, delivering aces to close out the sixth game of each set for 4-2 leads. Navarro also finished off each set by holding service at 40-30 in the 10th game of each set.
"The girls we played had good ground strokes and serves," Navarro said. "They both hit pretty hard and flat, which made it tough on Chloe and me at the baseline. We won a few big deuce points, though, and we were able to close out the match pretty comfortably."
The eighth-seeded Duke-bound Beck/Navarro team, which advanced to the Junior U.S. Open semifinals in 2018, was scheduled to play a round of 16 doubles match later Tuesday.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his columns on the Grand Slams at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck.