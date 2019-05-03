MOUNT PLEASANT - Defense wins for you. And if you have a quick-strike offense, that's just icing on the cake.
This may sound like football terminology, but it works in tennis, too.
Just ask the three victims of Emma Navarro's court smarts in this week's LTP $100K ITF World Tennis Tour event.
Navarro can turn defense into offense at the blink of an eye. The Ashley Hall junior has been her three opponents' worst nightmare.
That was the story again Friday morning at LTP Tennis in the quarterfinals. Wild card world's No. 15 junior Navarro just never quits or gives up on points or games.
As a result, Navarro has advanced to a 10 a.m. semifinal on Saturday against defending champion and No. 2 seed Taylor Townsend, a direct entry in the French Open for the second straight year.
The player Navarro turned the tables on in the quarterfinals, 22-year-old Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, was the fourth seed who has been ranked as high as 107th in the world.
Navarro scored her third consecutive straight-set upset in the tournament with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Kalinina, a high-caliber player who appears to be headed for the top 100. She definitely has the game for it.
Navarro led the first set 4-2 and trailed 4-2 in the second set. Both sets were deadlocked at 4-4.
But Navarro held service at 40-30 in both ninth games, then broke service in each 10th game as the 87-minute match ended when Kalinina's last two serves both hit the middle of the net for a double fault, much to the relief of a crowd of about 200 fans ... and Navarro.
"I just try especially in the last games to block out my emotions and nerves or anything like that and just play," Navarro said. "That worked out well on the last point that I didn't have to play at all - she double-faulted. I was really relieved."
Peter Ayers, Navarro's coach, was impressed by "Emma's ability to just come back and play the next point," regardless of the situation.
Navarro thought her change of pace played a major role in the win. "I practice that a lot. I don't hit as hard as a lot of girls. That helps me to neutralize them," she said. "If I don't use that, it's easy for them to change directions and put it in the other corner."
Navarro's success this week is projected to advance her WTA Tour world ranking to near the top 400 from her current No. 569.
"A year ago, I would never have thought about being in the top 400," Navarro admitted.
Even USTA tournament supervisor Brian Earley, who served 26 years as the tournament referee for the U.S. Open, was "impressed by her (Navarro's) ability to play defense."
Townsend and 15-year-old qualifier Cori Gauff of Boca Raton, Fla., had their ups and downs in a match that went to extremes before the left-handed Townsend prevailed 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.
The second semifinal will match talented 17-year-old Whitney Osuigwe of Bradenton, Fla., against seventh seed Kaja Juvan of Slovenia, who upended third seed Nicole Gibbs, 6-1, 6-4.
Osuigwe, who is ranked No. 139 in the world, posted a 6-0, 6-4 win over American qualifier Louisa Chirico. Osuigwe leads the French Open Wild Card Challenge after winning last week's tournament in Charlottesville, Va.
Following the singles semifinals, Madison Brengle, the 2017 singles champ at LTP and a main draw direct entry at the 2019 French Open, will team with Lauren Davis in Saturday's doubles final against top-seeded Americans Asia Muhammad and Townsend.
The Muhammad/Townsend team defeated Gauff and Rasheeda McAdoo 6-3, 6-1, while the Brengle/Davis team scored a 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 win over Allie Kiick and Erin Routliffe.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.