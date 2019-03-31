Emma Navarro isn't just another top junior. The 17-year-old Charleston standout has set herself apart from most juniors by winning a second major junior girls 18 national singles title in less than a year.
The latest triumph, or triumphs, came this weekend in Indian Wells, Calif., where on Sunday the third-seeded Navarro won the girls 18 singles title in the ITF JB1 Easter Bowl National Championships with a 6-0, 7-6 (2) victory over left-handed 14-year-old No. 14 seed Robin Montgomery of Washington.
A day earlier, Navarro teamed with Chloe Beck of Watkinsville, Ga., to win the Easter Bowl girls 18 doubles championship. The Easter Bowl success was something of a repeat of last summer's national girls 18 clay courts at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant, where Navarro also won singles and teamed with Beck to win the doubles crown.
While Navarro, currently ranked No. 22 among world juniors, charges up the world rankings to around the top 10 with the Easter Bowl victories, the Ashley Hall junior had to rush back to Charleston on Sunday night to begin play probably on Tuesday in the singles main draw of the Volvo Car Open against veteran Laura Siegemund of Germany.
Navarro earned the VCO wild card with her singles title at the national clay courts. She also will team with Beck in the VCO's main draw doubles competition, where they are scheduled to take on Darija Jurak of Croatia and 2017 French Open singles champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.