Nation's No. 1 football recruit decommits from Clemson

The three-month commitment of the nation’s top-rated recruit in the 2021 class to Clemson is over.

Defensive end Korey Foreman of Corona, Calif., confirmed Tuesday he has decommitted from the Tigers so that he can take other official visits once the in-person recruiting embargo is lifted.

“Unfortunately, yes, I did decommit,” Foreman said.

Foreman’s move comes as a result of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s policy that players committed to his program can not continue with visits to other schools, official or unofficial. To do so, a prospect has to decommit from Clemson. That is what Foreman has done and he plans to continue his recruiting with schools like Southern Cal, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and possibly others in the mix.

"I’ve talked to the coaches and they have explained how they feel about it (visits),” Foreman said. “They let me know what would happen if I did take a visit. I FaceTimed with Coach Swinney, and I broke it down to him – everything that I was feeling. He was 100 percent supportive of me.”

While Foreman is looking at other schools, Clemson will now look at other defensive ends. The Tigers have already renewed their efforts with Sumter’s Justus Boone, for example.

Foreman said he will continue to be interested in Clemson.

“Yes, of course. I always say that,” Foreman said. “But they told me that they have to start looking for a replacement, and if that replacement commits, then my offer is no longer available.”

Swinney has crossed this bridge before with one of his highly rated recruits. In 2016, linebacker Shaq Smith of Baltimore and IMG Academy committed earlier to the Tigers. He later decommitted so that he could take other official visits. After doing so, he recommitted to the Tigers and signed with them. He stayed three seasons before transferring to Maryland after the 2018 season.