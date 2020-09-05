'Happy and healthy,' Charleston's Shelby Rogers rolls into 2nd week of U.S. Open

The second week of a Grand Slam tennis tournament is where the big money, and big reputations, are made.

And for the second time in her career, Charleston's Shelby Rogers finds herself in just that position.

Rogers, whose summer already included an upset victory over superstar Serena Williams, is into the second week and fourth round of the U.S. Open after a 6-2, 6-4 win over fellow American Madison Brengle on Friday night.

The victory puts at least $250,000 in prize money in Rogers' bank account, and sets her up against No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16. That could be a good omen: It was Kvitova that Rogers beat to make the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2016, her deepest run so far in a Grand Slam event.

"It feels great," Rogers told reporters after her win over Brengle. "I’m super happy, and healthy, which is amazing for me. It feels awesome to be back in the second week of a Slam. It’s been a lot of hard work, and a long road, so I’m glad to see that it’s all paying off."

Health has often been the issue for Rogers, who missed a full year after knee surgery in 2018. She made her return at her hometown tournament, the Volvo Car Open, in 2019. And she made another return of sorts on Daniel Island last June, when the Credit Bank Invitational helped bring back pro tennis after a three-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rogers upset No.11 seed Elena Rybakina in the second round at the Open. On Friday, Rogers she cranked out five aces and broke Brengle's serve five times to overpower her opponent.

"I just kept telling myself to try to be aggressive, try to take control of the points, but (Brengle) makes that very difficult sometimes," said Rogers. "It’s tough because there’s no surprises out there, we both know each other’s games inside and out.

"She didn’t make it easy on me for sure in the second set," Rogers added. "I’m just happy I could rely on my serve in a couple of tough moments tonight."

Kvitova defeated Rogers' doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, in straight sets on Friday. But Rogers won her only prior meeting with Kvitova, a 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-0 third-round upset at that 2016 French Open.

Kvitova, a Czech, is happy there are no fans in the stands at the Open as she faces another American foe.

"I'm really glad the fans are not here because otherwise they are cheering against me. That's a good side of it," she said. "Anyway, I know Shelby played great in Lexington. She has a great run here so far, as well. She worked hard probably in the lockdown. I know she had some injuries, so it's really great to see her back playing great.

"Definitely big serve, big hitter. I think it will be about the first two points, two shots in the rally, we will see. I've got to be prepared for everything."

Ranked No. 12, Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion.

"I'm definitely happy that I'm through the first week. I mean, few weeks ago I didn't have idea that really US Open will take place. For me was miracle that it's really happening," she said. "I'm here, sitting in front of you all, being in the second week. It's really great. I'm really glad that I decided to come here to play. Even if it's without the fans, it's still beautiful stadiums, great courts, great organization. It's still the Grand Slam.

I know that if I didn't come maybe one day I going to regret myself that I didn't come. I'm really happy that I came."