Charleston's Shelby Rogers faces No. 1 Ash Barty in 4th round at Australian Open

Charleston's Shelby Rogers is making another deep run at a Grand Slam tennis event.

Rogers, 28, advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 21 seed Anett Kontaveit on Feb. 13 in Melbourne, Australia, marking her best performance in the first of tennis' four annual major championships.

Rogers next faces top-seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty, who defeated No. 29 seed Ekanterina Alexandrova.

Barty and Rogers squared off in the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic in Australia on Feb. 4, with Barty taking a 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (4) victory in a tie-break.

Rogers, ranked No. 57, has twice won her way into Grand Slam quarterfinals, at the French Open in 2016 and at the U.S. Open last year.

"I'm super excited for the fourth round for the first time here," Rogers said after her victory over Kontaveit. "That's a nice accomplishment."

The match was played without spectators as Melbourne is on a lockdown due to COVID-19.

"It was really weird without the fans here tonight," Rogers said. "We missed you guys a little bit extra."

Fellow Americans Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula also have advanced.

"Go USA!" Rogers said. "It's so cool seeing all these girls I grew up with do really well and play awesome tennis on the biggest stages. We all support each other and have some fun chats going on."

Rogers said surviving into the second week of a Grand Slam is a "cool accomplishment."

"There's a little bit of an aura around the second week of a Grand Slam," she said. "But for me, at this point in my career, as clichè as it is, it's just one round at a time. Everybody is so good now."

Rogers said she's eager for another shot at Barty, who won the 2019 French Open.

"We just played last week, and she kicked my butt a little bit in the tie-break," Rogers said. "Unfortunately, the fans won't be there, but maybe that's in my favor this time. The Barty party won't be present."

Rogers said the time difference from the U.S. to Australia makes it difficult for friends and family back home. Her match against Kontaveit began at 3 a.m. Charleston time.

"It's definitely a challenge," Rogers said. "My brother-in-law and my mom set their alarms to wake up, but my boyfriend and my sister said, 'No, we're sleeping in, there's no chance we're watching you.'

"But they are making a lot of sacrifices to watch me play. That 3:30 alarm, I definitely felt the love there."