National Signing Day not all about football for high school athletes across Lowcountry

Todd Lair sat through a similar ceremony on National Signing Day nearly 29 years ago.
Lair was a senior at Hanahan High School, a star lineman for the Hawks football team, and had decided to stay close to home and play for The Citadel. Lair remembers his parents and coaches beaming in the background as he signed his national letter-of-intent.
On Wednesday, it was Lair’s turn to look on with pride as his daughter, Riley Lair, signed with Clemson's track and field team during Charleston County’s National Signing Day ceremony at the school district’s headquarters in downtown Charleston. Lair was among 40 student-athletes honored during the ceremony. In all, more than 100 high school students from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties signed athletic scholarships.
“It brings back so many great memories for me,” said Lair, who signed with The Citadel in 1991. “It’s kind of a surreal moment for our family. I was in the same position a long, long time ago, and I remember how excited I was to get a chance to play college athletics. Now, seeing Riley going to Clemson, I’m so proud of her and how hard she’s worked. My wife and I are so proud of her.”
Riley Lair, who will major in Sports Medicine-Physical Therapy, has only been involved with the Warriors track team for two years. She is the reigning Region 7-AAAAA shot put champion and excels in the classroom, holding down a 3.8 grade point average.
Riley Lair picked the Tigers over several other schools, including College of Charleston.
“They have a very team-oriented atmosphere at Clemson,” she said. “Everyone seems really close with each other and that was important to me. I only started competing in the shot put three years ago, so this proves that you can really do anything if you work hard enough.”
Having her father go through the recruiting process was an invaluable asset for Riley.
“He was able to help me ask the right questions and say the right things when I talked or emailed coaches,” she said. “He wanted me to go where I’d be happy and where I could flourish. He never tried to get me to go to one school over another.”
Summerville’s Brody Hopkins, a two-sport athlete for the Green Wave, decided to stay close to home and play baseball for College of Charleston.
“I wanted to play somewhere close so my family could see me play as much as possible,” said Hopkins, who was named to The Post and Courier’s All-Lowcountry football team in December as a wide receiver.
Having a close relationship with Cougars head coach Chad Holbrook, who coached his older brother, TJ, at South Carolina, also was a factor in his decision.
“He put his trust in my brother and in our family and our family put our trust in him as well and we kind of bonded off of that,” Hopkins said. “I never really talked to TJ about my decision, this was strictly my decision.”
Holbrook said Hopkins is capable of helping the Cougars immediately.
“I think he’s going to be a pro baseball player for a long period of time,” said Holbrook, who was the head coach at South Carolina six seasons before coming to Charleston in 2017. “His ceiling is through the roof. He’s just tapping the surface of how good he’s going to be. He was a high priority for us the minute I took the job here. He has the kind of talent that he can play right away from the minute he steps on campus. He sees himself being a high draft pick after his junior year, and we see the same thing.”
Holbrook said Hopkins will play in the outfield and pitch.
“We want him to do both,” Holbrook said. “He has a gifted arm, incredible arm strength. He’s an incredible athlete. He can play the outfield with anyone, college or pro. He’s a very, very gifted defender in the outfield. He’s a great prospect. We’re going to let him do all those things here for us.”
Wando’s Evan Posnanski will play soccer at Brown University. Posnanski has been a part of three state championship teams with the Warriors. Posnanski picked Brown over Georgetown and Michigan State.
“It’s incredible that I’m getting this opportunity to play soccer at the next level for an Ivy League school,” Posnanski said. “You hear kids talk about getting a feeling once they get on campus, and that’s what happened for me when I got to Brown. I felt like I was at home. In the end, it was a pretty easy decision for me.”
Lara Schneider originally committed to play tennis at Ohio State, but changed her mind and signed with Florida State. Schneider, who plays at Wando, is ranked in the top 20 in the nation for girls 18-and-under.
“I love the team atmosphere, and the school is beautiful and I fell in love with it. I didn’t think I could go anywhere else,” Schneider said of Florida State.
Lowcountry Signings
Baseball
Vonnu Elias, West Ashley, USC-Sumter
Connor Cino, Wando, South Carolina
Christian Constantinou, Wando, USC-Sumter
Evan Grant, Wando, USC-Salkehatchie
Tyler Steeland, Wando, LaGrange College
Kristofer Blanco, Berkeley, Coker College
Eric Green, Berkeley, USC Salkehatchie
Jed Hutson, Berkeley, Southern Wesleyan
Michael Singletary, Berkeley, USC Salkehatchie
Jeffrey Zeigler, Berkeley, The Citadel
Kristofer Blanco, Cane Bay, Coker College
Capers Molinari, Summerville, Limestone College
Men’s Basketball
Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay, Newberry College
Women’s Basketball
Augusta Dixon, James Island, Middleburg College
Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek, Francis Marion
Cheer
Erin McGinley, Cane Bay, Newberry College
Men’s Cross Country
Zane Jackson, Cane Bay, Elon University
Robert Perrecone, Cane Bay, The Citadel
Noah Woodbury, Summerville, Erskine College
Women’s Cross Country
Kylie Futrell, Hanahan, North Greenville University
Golf
Regan Clifford, Wando – Winthrop
Austin Mosher, Wando, Winthrop
Laynee Coryell, Spartanburg Methodist
Men’s Lacrosse
Jackson Fuller, James Island, Mars Hill
Daniel Cain, Wando, Roanoke College
Simon Dickinson, Wando, Haverford College
Zack Dinwiddie, Wando, Belmont Abbey
Nathan Fasanaro, Wando, Colgate University
Cole Sweeney, Oceanside, Furman
Muireann Faber, Wando, Newberry College
Men’s Soccer
Evan Posnanski, Wando, Brown University
Henry Butterworth, Summerville, Lander University
Chris Haynes, Oceanside, Johnson and Wales
Women’s Soccer
Riley Haas, Academic Magnet, Richmond
Emma Davis, James Island, Spartanburg Methodist
McKenna McNamara, James Island, Spartanburg Methodist
Riley Nash, James Island, Mars Hill
Morgan Bynum, Wando, Oklahoma State
Shelby McCutchen, Berkeley, Converse College
Alyssa Ann Morrell, Berkeley, Methodist University
Reagan Chafin, Cane Bay, Spartanburg Methodist
Zoe Mills, Hanahan, Columbia College
Kayla Tucker, Summerville, Spartanburg Methodist College
Liz Vega, Summerville, Spartanburg Methodist College
Softball
Jessica Haynes, Stall, S.C. State
Kylie Smith, Goose Creek, Columbia College
Brooke Moody, Timberland, Presbyterian College
Tori Rose, Timberland, Newberry College
Golden Thrower, Hanahan, Georgia College
Mikayla Goodwin, Summerville, Coker College
Hailey Hill, Summerville, Newberry College
Elizabeth Carey, Ashley Ridge, USC Beaufort
Zinia Hampleton, Ashley Ridge, USC Beaufort
Hailey Patterson, Ashley Ridge, Erskine College
Men’s Swimming
Noah Davey, Wando, Keiser University
Christopher Hills, Wando, Tampa
Women’s Swimming
Bailey Gallagher, Wando, Roanoke College
Gabi Reed, Wando, South Carolina
Jordan Duffie, Oceanside, Barton College
Chrisman Rand, Oceanside, Carson-Newman University
Women’s Tennis
Madison Clayton, West Ashley, Erskine College
Katie Lowe, West Ashley, Erskine College
Lara Schneider, Wando, Florida State
Men’s Tennis
Coy Simon, Philip Simmons, Tennessee
Dylan Johns, Ashely Ridge, Southern Wesleyan
Track and Field
Riley Lair, Wando, Clemson
Dillon McCarthy, Wando, South Carolina
Ameiyah Gant, Goose Creek, Limestone
Kylie Smith, Goose Creek, Columbia College
Volleyball
Dessie Anne Nietert, Academic Magnet, Dickinson College
Maya Simmons, James Island, Belmont Abbey
Grae Gosnell, Wando, Indiana
Kate Majewski, Oceanside, Queens College
Wrestling
Reco Robinson, Summerville, Allen University