ARLINGTON, Texas — This time a year ago, Christian Wilkins walked into a bleak, essentially silent New Orleans locker room, sat down at his locker and started to cry. A College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama had ended his season and Wilkins was devastated.
Saturday night in Dallas, the goofy senior defensive tackle pranced into the Clemson locker room at AT&T Stadium in Texas with a cowboy hat on his head, hooping and hollering about the 'Road Dog' mentality Clemson's football team takes with it to away games, chanting 'DEFENSE' as he walked. He celebrated like a child and laughed with his teammates.
That's what a trip to the national championship will do.
Clemson clobbered Notre Dame 30-3 on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl to send the Tigers to the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the third time in four years next week in Santa Clara, Calif.
The Tigers tapped into their abundant passing game to set the stage in the first half as Trevor Lawrence, Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins all three did what they do best on the very field Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calls his own. Add that to a wildly elite performance from Brent Venables' defense, who stopped Notre Dame's run perfectly and applied pressure on quarterback Ian Book all afternoon, and the Tigers had the invincible formula.
"I love your hunger for greatness," Venables told Wilkins and the group.
"You guys kick (butt) to me."
What went right
The Lawrence-Ross combination never failed the Tigers during the regular season and was gracious to them again Saturday. Ross caught a 52-yard dime from Lawrence in the first quarter for a touchdown that saw him make one defender fall to the ground, while another was on the receiving end of a potent stiff arm. Ross scored again on a 42-yarder in the closing minutes of the second quarter and finished the day with six catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. His 137 first-half receiving yards are a new Cotton Bowl record.
- As for Lawrence, the freshman who was named the game's Outstanding Offensive Player, was completely unfazed by the moment again and finished with 327 yards on 27-39 passing with three touchdowns. He got quite the assist from Higgins, who hauled in a jaw-dropping, one-handed 19-yard touchdown with two seconds left in the first half.
"I can't believe I caught that," Higgins grinned afterward.
Venables had a full three weeks to plan and scheme and rabidly scribble down his every thought ahead of this matchup, which is never good news for any opposing offense. Notre Dame is a team that likes to run first and Venables' unit held the Irish to 88 yards on the ground. Coach Brian Kelly's Notre Dame offense converted just five of 17 third downs and saw two turnovers morph into 10 Clemson points. The Tigers also sacked Book a whopping six times.
- Albert Huggins, Dexter Lawrence's backup whom the Tigers view as a co-starter for how much he plays, got the job done with no dropoff after Dexter Lawrence failed a drug test last week. Huggins forced a fumble in the second play of the game and though the Irish recovered, it was just the kind of statement energy Clemson wanted to see.
- Clemson safety Nolan Turner recorded the first interception of his season, helping to squash the narrative that Book would pick apart Clemson's vulnerable secondary.
"They've been the poster child for the weakness or whatever and I know they hear it," Venables said of the secondary criticism. "You do what we do and you're going to be in some games where you give up some plays and it's not always them. They get labeled, but that's not always accurate."
What went wrong
- Clemson has about a week to really dig deep and figure out how it is going to remedy some glaring special teams woes. Will Spiers' first punt of the game went for just 34 yards, while his Notre Dame counterpart's went for 50. Freshman wide receiver Derion Kendrick nearly put the Tigers in a disastrous situation when he fumbled on a kickoff return, yet was saved by the top-notch technology at AT&T Stadium that prompted the referees to discern the ball was out of bounds and still belonged to Clemson. Then, early in the second quarter, Clemson had an extra-point attempt blocked.
- Clemson's offensive line has done a stout job in taking care of Lawrence, as Clemson quarterbacks had only been sacked 14 times in 13 games before Saturday. That averages out to about 1.07 sacks per contest. But Saturday, Lawrence was sacked three times.
"I thought that their defensive front was probably the strength of their team. We knew that coming in that there's going to be some difficult matchups," said Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. "I know they got to us a couple times. We had a chance, one time we had a sack, we had (Hunter) Renfrow open, had a chance for a touchdown there. But they were battling up front against a very good group. When you're playing a good group like that, they're going to make some very good plays."
- Three Clemson players were unavailable, including Dexter Lawrence, for a failed drug test.
Turning point
Locked at 3-3 by the end of the first quarter with both teams' defense shutting down both teams' offenses, Clemson got on the board with a Ross touchdown about two minutes into the second quarter. It was just the spark the Tigers needed to get on a roll.
"All of a sudden, it started clicking," Higgins said of his teammates' score. "After that, Trevor got hot."
Looking ahead
The Tigers are national championship bound. They'll play for it all on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif. The university's legal team has about a week to see if it can successfully appeal to get Dexter Lawrence eligible.