SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Dabo Swinney got his first glimpse of the 2018 version of the Clemson football team 314 days ago when the Tigers opened spring practice, some 2,500 miles away from Santa Clara, Calif., where on Monday night orange and purple confetti rained down onto the field at Levi’s Stadium as Clemson players cried tears of joy.
"It's a different dynamic and a lot to start over with," the now two-time national championship coach said on Feb. 28.
But, he added:
"But I definitely think this is as deep a team as we've had at a starting point. Hopefully we'll have the depth later on."
Oh, what depth he had.
Monday night in California, Swinney gleefully hoisted up his second College Football Playoff National Championship trophy in three years with his ultra-talented, hyper-deep football team after a masterful title game performance that saw Clemson thrash mighty Alabama, 44-16, in a performance that will go down in history as one of the best in the sport.
Clemson's third overall national title was the culmination of a genius blueprint masterminded by Clemson's coaching staff, then executed to perfection by its players.
Senior defensive star Christian Wilkins danced. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence flashed his signature laid-back grin. Tears were shed, revenge was earned and the ultimate statement was made.
“There are so many great coaches that are deserving of a moment like this and never get a chance to experience it. To get to do it once and to get to do it again, it’s a blessing. It’s simply the grace of the Good Lord to experience something like this," Swinney said. “When you get a group of young people that believe, are passionate and love each other and sacrifice and committed to one purpose, you better look out because great things can happen.”
What went right
Everything.
Everything went right for the Tigers in a game they dominated.
From an offensive standpoint, Clemson tapped into the always-fruitful combination of Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross — a quartet that is as talented as any in the country and never failed Clemson all season.
Lawrence, 19, was sensational in the biggest game of his career, passing for 347 yards with three touchdowns and no semblance of nerves. He set up Clemson’s second touchdown with a 62-yard pass to Higgins, followed by a 17-yard touchdown run by Etienne.
As for Lawrence's playmakers, Ross torched his home-state team on the national stage as he busted out for six catches with 153 yards and a touchdown, one of his catches an amazing one-handed snag on the sideline. Etienne was relentless with both his speed and his physicality, running for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while he also had a receiving touchdown. Higgins added 81 yards and a score on three catches.
Defensively, Clemson’s secondary was able to put to bed questions about its consistency as the cornerbacks played their best game of the season. A.J. Terrell got things rolling with an explosive pick-6 in the opening minutes of the game and Trayvon Mullen, the defensive MVP, had an interception and 46-yard return as well as a sack for a loss of 11 yards.
What went wrong
Not much.
Kicker Greg Huegel missed an extra-point attempt that proved to not matter. Clemson kept its miscues to a minimum while taking advance of Alabama's mistakes.
Turning point
When Clemson went up 31-16 at the half thanks to three Etienne touchdowns alongside Terrell’s pick-6 and a Huegel field goal, the foundation was laid for a second-half breakout. Then Lawrence hit Ross for a 74-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter that proved this game belonged to Clemson. There was no return for the Crimson Tide.
Looking ahead
Dabo Swinney loves to celebrate. Be on the lookout for parade announcements from the university.
After that?
Spring ball starts in about two months.