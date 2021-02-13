NASCAR’s dramatic U-turn: How Dale Earnhardt’s fatal crash 20 years ago changed auto racing

Even reviewed two decades later with full knowledge of the terrible outcome, the accident still looks relatively benign. The vehicle didn’t fly into the air, didn’t pinwheel into the fence, didn’t come crashing down on its roof. There was just an abrupt turn toward the wall, a long slide through the corner, a gentle spin down into the infield grass.

But inside the car, there was devastation. The velocity change at impact with was equivalent to a fall from a six-story building. The driver’s restraint system was compromised by one belt routed around the seat rather than through its designated slot, and another that bunched in its adjuster and tore. The occupant was slammed forward and to the right, suffering a fatal skull fracture, perhaps from hitting his head on the side of the steering wheel. Investigators later identified bloodstains on the lap belt, the buckle, part of the roll cage and in the driver’s seat.

The crash that killed Dale Earnhardt on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 was hardly the routine hit it initially appeared to be – he was traveling 150 mph and his angle of impact was worsened by contact from another car, according to the accident report released by NASCAR. Even today, such a crash could produce grievous results. But with the benefit of two decades of hindsight, it also becomes clear that the safety system surrounding Earnhardt was woefully inadequate; some of that because of his own choices, some because of the culture in which he raced.

“He was not for a full-face helmet. I don't think he would have been comfortable climbing into a car where you were sitting in a seat like a cocoon,” said Larry McReynolds, Earnhardt’s crew chief in 1997 and ’98. “I don't think he would have been comfortable with something almost restraining the movement of his head to his body. He would be pretty resistant to about 80 or 90 percent of the stuff that's mandatory today in the race car.”

But Earnhardt, and other drivers of his time, were given the opportunity to make those choices by a sanctioning body that was decidedly less stringent on safety than it is now. Drivers then were allowed to wear open-face helmets, allowed to route harnesses based on personal preference, allowed to eschew head-and-neck restraining devices — worn by just seven of the 43 drivers in the 2001 Daytona 500. There were no “soft walls” at racetracks, driver seats could look like something out of a passenger car, and NASCAR was resistant to outside safety experts and the insight they could provide.

“There was a time when helmets were recommended. Really, the rule book said, ‘Helmets are recommended,’” said Jeff Burton, who won 21 races in a 22-year career in NASCAR’s Cup Series. “They didn’t want to tell you what to do, because they were afraid of the liability. They kind of didn't want to be in that business. They wanted the drivers to take care of themselves. If something happened, they certainly had rescue squads and doctors there and those kinds of things. But they didn't really want to be in the business of safety. They didn't want the liability of it. And that all changed.”

It changed on Feb. 18, 2001, when Earnhardt’s No. 3 car hit the wall in the final corner of NASCAR’s biggest race. The previous year, three drivers in NASCAR’s Busch (now Xfinity) or Truck circuits had been killed in racing accidents, but the march toward a safer sport remained frustratingly slow. Then came Earnhardt, and the crash that changed everything, bringing a flood of improvements and initiatives that have combined to keep NASCAR’s three national series free of racing fatalities for an astonishing 20 years.

“When Roger Staubach was with the (Dallas) Cowboys, if he got hurt, you’d put another quarterback in. But you can’t lose the Cowboys. And losing Dale Earnhardt was like losing the Cowboys,” said Dr. Jerry Punch, a physician who worked as an ESPN motorsports analyst for over three decades. “They realized they had to protect the franchises, or it will impact the sport. They were moving in that direction, but it’s like turning a cruise ship — it doesn’t happen quickly. And then when Dale’s crash happened, it hit the fast track. Suddenly, everything was put under the microscope.”

A dangerous time to race

He was either 56 or 22, depending on which report you believe, and his name may have been an alias. But there’s no doubting what occurred in a 1952 race at Langhorne Speedway, a rutted dirt circle in Pennsylvania that was the most dangerous track of its time. Driving a Hudson Hornet, Larry Mann hit a guardrail, ricocheted through a fence, and flipped three times — becoming the first driver to die in a NASCAR national series event.

There was another fatality the next year, and another the next, and four in 1956, including two drivers killed on consecutive days at a track near Memphis, Tenn. Three more deaths in 1964, including Glenn “Fireball” Roberts, the biggest star of his time, who perished from burns suffered when his car caught fire. Three more in 1965. With drivers protected by little more than lap belts, it was a dangerous time to race.

“Go to the museums or the Hall of Fame and look at some of those old cars. No one had any idea when they were driving those things how unsafe they were,” Punch said. “They just didn’t know. They didn’t know what kind of seat to put in it. They didn’t know about better spacing in the roll bars. All these things, they had no idea about.”

Major safety advancements often came on the heels of a fatality or a significant accident. Roberts’ fiery crash led to the fuel cell, designed to contain gasoline in the event of a wreck. Catastrophic crashes caused by blown tires led to the inner liner, a “tire within a tire” used on big tracks. Engine modifications addressed the “stuck throttle” which contributed the deaths of Adam Petty and Kenny Irwin Jr. in 2000. Support bars were added, including an “Earnhardt bar” reinforcing the roof after the Intimidator was nearly crushed in a rollover accident at Talladega.

But it was all reactive. Outside safety experts like Dr. John Melvin, who promoted the type of containment seats and head surrounds that were gaining traction in open-wheel racing, were forced to work in the margins. Burton met Melvin not through NASCAR, but through Ford, the manufacturer affiliated with his race team. When Melvin showed him photos of the tub-like seats being used by IndyCar drivers, “a light bulb went off,” Burton recalled.

Working with seat builder Brian Butler, Burton designed an aluminum containment seat that he debuted for the Daytona 500 in 2001. “People thought I was crazy,” said Burton, now an analyst for NBC Sports, which broadcasts the second half of the Cup Series schedule. “They thought I was going to break my neck. It was very controversial.”

Those sentiments quickly changed. Earnhardt’s crash occurred in the first race broadcast by new partner Fox Sports. The TV rating was the biggest since 1979. The death of the seven-time champion in NASCAR’s biggest race led national newscasts, and focused a microscope on the sport that could not be ignored. Within the industry, there were concerns about congressional hearings like those used to probe boxing corruption and would later look at steroids in baseball.

“We were getting little knocks on the door telling us, ‘You guys are way behind on safety.’ And I'm not saying we were ignoring those knocks, but I don't think the sport was moving as rapidly as we should have been,” said McReynolds, now an analyst for Fox, which broadcasts Sunday’s Daytona 500. “But on February 18th, 2001, we didn't get a knock on the door. The door got kicked slam off the hinges. A driver that we all felt was invincible was killed. It was a large wake-up call that we were not where we needed to be.”

‘People didn’t want to change’

Even 20 years later, the images remain vivid. Ken Schrader, whose car had hit Earnhardt’s during the accident, peering into the No. 3 to check on his friend and waving his arms furiously to summon emergency personnel. Dale Earnhardt Jr., running toward his father’s vehicle but being steered away. Firefighters cutting away the roof of the car, and blue screens obscuring the scene from onlookers as Earnhardt was transferred to an ambulance.

And then the deep, ominous voice of NASCAR president Mike Helton, delivering the news everyone feared was coming. "We've lost Dale Earnhardt," he said. The sport’s safety problem had mushroomed into a crisis and been exposed before the world.

“You no longer could ignore it,” Burton said. “It was kind of easy to dismiss it until then. We lost several young drivers in a short period of time, and there were a lot of people who kind of dismissed that. I heard some silly comments – they weren't strong enough, or their necks weren't strong enough, just really silly comments. We lost some young men we had no reason to lose. And when Dale was killed, now there's no excuse.”

The day after the crash, though, NASCAR seemed as obstinate as ever. The next week’s race at Rockingham, N.C., would go on as scheduled. There would be no immediate mandating of head-and-neck restraining devices, such as the best-known brand — the HANS — which had become compulsory in top open-wheel disciplines. There were the usual complaints about the devices being too bulky and preventing drivers from quickly exiting the car in the event of a fire.

“There were a lot of different ideas about what was going on then. But most of it was a reluctance to change,” Burton said. “People just didn't want to change. They were scared of change. There was skepticism about the science behind it. You try to change the way you've been doing something for 50 years, it's hard. I think that was the biggest issue.”

But behind the scenes, steps toward serious change were being made. In October of 2001, NASCAR finally mandated use of head-and-neck restraining devices, which prevent the head from whipping forward in a crash. So resistant to consulting with outside experts, NASCAR suddenly turned to a flood of them — 12 of which were used in the accident investigation alone, according to the report released in August of 2001.

“That was the right thing to do,” said Richard Childress, Earnhardt’s car owner, “getting outside opinions and having other people looking at the whole situation.”

After Earnhardt’s crash, more drivers switched from five- to six-point harnesses, and became more diligent about how they routed their belts. Earnhardt had routed the belt between his legs not through the appropriate slot in his seat, but around the seat itself. One of his lap belts also bunched in its adjuster and tore during the accident, though the report did not attribute that fact to Earnhardt. Regardless, his peers in the garage took notice.

“The day after he got killed, we as a sport made the cars … 75 percent safer,” said former team owner Andy Petree. “I remember in my shop, I had Bobby Hamilton and Joe Nemechek driving for me, and it was a real wake-up call for the sport. We changed the seats, we changed the way we mounted the seatbelts, we changed the headrests.”

NASCAR took a leap forward in 2002 with the opening of a research and development center in Concord, N.C., devoted largely to driver safety. With the R&D center as a hub, the initiatives came one after another: soft walls at race tracks, composite seats, accident data recorders, computer accident simulation. In 2007, the sport rolled out a remodeled car that boasted a larger driver compartment, larger crumple zones to absorb energy, a reinforced left side and a driver seat shifted more toward the middle of the vehicle.

And in the process, driver attitudes changed. The Cup Series garage in the late 1990s was a place brimming with machismo, and populated largely by drivers in their 40s and 50s who were stubborn and tough. There was a “rawhide mentality,” former driver Kenny Wallace once said. When it came to using new safety equipment, some drivers would “chicken out because they don't want to be looked at as a wimp.”

Punch saw it, too. “There was swagger. No one wanted to show weakness. No one wanted to show they were hurting. I had drivers call me in the hotel room the night before a race having an acute gall bladder attack, lying there doubled up in a ball on the floor, pouring sweat, and they had to race 400 laps at North Wilkesboro the next day. … These were NASCAR champions, and they didn’t want to show anybody they were hurting or ailing,” he said.

“And those old owners, guys like Junior Johnson or Bud Moore, they didn’t want to see it. Bud Moore stormed the beach at Normandy carrying a 50-caliber machine gun. He didn’t want to hear about somebody having back pain. It all changed on that day in Daytona when we lost an individual that those guys in the garage area, and many outside the sport, believed to be invincible.”

After Earnhardt’s crash, McReynolds began hunting for a head-and-neck restraint for his 9-year-old son Brandon, who was racing Bandolero cars. NASCAR today is dominated by young drivers who came up in the post-Earnhardt era, and for whom safety devices are second nature. “They’d feel naked in the car without them,” Burton said. “It’s just a completely different mindset, and that’s a good thing.”

The evolution of everything

The current 20-year period without a fatality at NASCAR’s national level contrasts starkly with the history of the sport. The longest NASCAR had previously gone without a racing death was seven years, from 1957 to 1964. And that was before the introduction of the now-Xfinity Series in 1982, or the Truck Series in 1995.

The most severe accident over the past two decades came in 2003, when Jerry Nadeau was critically injured at Richmond, Va. He survived, but never raced again, and still deals with the effects of the traumatic brain injury he suffered in the crash. There have also been several dramatic accidents — Michael McDowell flipping at Texas in 2008, Carl Edwards going airborne at Talladega in 2009, Austin Dillon sailing into the fence at Daytona in 2015 — in which the drivers walked away.

And then there was the 2020 Daytona 500, when Ryan Newman was turned going for the checkered flag. His car barreled head-first into the wall, rolled down the front-stretch, was hit by another vehicle and came to rest on its roof. Emergency workers swarmed the car. The dreaded blue screens came out. Newman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where two days later he walked out, holding the hands of his two young daughters. Three months later, he was back in the car.

“If you look at that seat that Dale Earnhardt used to sit in, and you look at that seat Ryan Newman was in one year ago, you’d be at a loss for words,” McReynolds said. “It’s just the evolution of everything. … You would tend to believe with confidence that Ryan Newman does not survive that crash one year ago if he’s in a Cup car from the ’90s.”

Newman’s crash was proof of how far NASCAR has come on the safety front — it’s now viewed as a leader in world motorsport — as well as a reminder that racing is not without risk. “The chance of fatal injury ever being removed is probably unrealistic,” the late Dr. Bob Hubbard, co-developer of the HANS, once said. Cars still go airborne, still get out of control on grassy portions of the infield, and still strike pit wall openings at odd angles.

And the threat of complacency always looms. Twenty years, after all, is a long time. There are many people now working in NASCAR who never knew Earnhardt, who have thankfully never experienced death at the racetrack, who have no idea how bad things once were.

“The key to success in these things is never letting complacency step in,” Burton said. “I don't see NASCAR allowing that to happen, but they have to work to make damn sure it doesn’t. Because that will be the undoing — people getting it in their heads that we’ve got it. ‘We got it, we fixed it.’ No. If you think you have it fixed, that’s a problem.”