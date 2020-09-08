Naomi Osaka gets 'revenge' on Charleston's Shelby Rogers at U.S. Open

Shelby Rogers' run at the U.S. Open is over.

But what a run it was.

Charleston's hometown tennis pro fell to No. 4 seed Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday night, losing by 6-3, 6-4, on Arthur Ashe Stadium Court in New York.

The 27-year-old Rogers earned $425,000 while making the quarters of a Grand Slam event for the second time in her career, capping off a sizzling summer that also included a victory over superstar Serena Williams.

Osaka, 22, is now 19-4 at the U.S. Open and is seeking her third Grand Slam title and second U.S. Open championship.

Osaka has been 0-3 against Rogers in her career, including a loss in Shelby's hometown tournament, the Volvo Car Open, in 2017.

And that Charleston loss still rankled.

"Honestly, I felt like she had the upper hand because I had never beaten her before," Osaka said. "I consider this a little bit of revenge ... The Charleston match is sort of a really bad aftertaste in my mouth, so I'm glad I was able to have a much better positive attitude today."

Rogers won that match by 6-4, 6-2 in front of a partisan crowd at Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island.

There were few spectators at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her left thigh wrapped, Osaka broke serve in the sixth game of the first set for a 4-2 lead, but Rogers unleashed some huge returns to break right back.

Osaka ripped a forehand winner to break again for 5-3 and served out the first set. Both players struck 13 winners in the first set, but Osaka had just five errors to 16 for Rogers.

In the second set, Osaka stretched wide to retrieve a Rogers volley and went cross court for a winner and a 5-3 lead. Serving for the match, Osaka held at love when Rogers netted a forehand.

For the match, Osaka had 22 winners against just eight errors, while Rogers was at 22 winner and 27 errors.

Rogers, ranked No. 93, will see her ranking skyrocket after winning four matches at the U.S. Open. She was sidelined for 13 months in 2018 and 2019 due to knee surgery and was unranked as recently as last April after reaching a career high of No. 48. Her U.S. Open paycheck put her over $530,000 in earnings for 2020, and close to $3 million for her career.