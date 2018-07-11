COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp always refers to it as a “game-changer,” but South Carolina’s rising football ops building now officially has a name.
USC’s Board of Trustees approved a naming-rights donation Wednesday and christened the building “The Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center.” The Longs, who also have their name on the Southeast gate of Springs-Brooks Plaza at Williams-Brice Stadium, gave a “transformational gift,” as the BOT put it.
The exact amount of the gift was not released. The total cost of the building remains $50 million, and is scheduled to come in on budget and on time, according to athletics director Ray Tanner.
The building should be ready by December, but the hope is the Gamecocks will be too busy preparing for a January bowl game to move in right away.
Gamecock sculpture
The large bronze sculpture of USC’s fighting Gamecock logo set to be placed on the Bluff Road side of Williams-Brice will most likely not be ready for USC’s Sept. 1 season-opener, Tanner said.
“I’m not anticipating that to be on schedule,” Tanner said. “I’m hopeful it will be installed this season.”
The sculpture, which cost $995,000, has had numerous delays. It was originally set to be installed before the 2017 season-opener.
Beyonce
The Gamecocks host Coastal Carolina to start the season at noon on Sept. 1. Eleven days prior, Williams-Brice hosts Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert.
Concerts at Williams-Brice are rare, due to the unlikelihood of selling out the stadium and the damage it can do to the grass. The Beyonce/Jay-Z stage will be in the North end zone, but seating will be on the rest of the field.
Tanner feels that USC is fully equipped to handle any potential damage to the field on Aug. 21 and have it repaired by Sept. 1.
“Absolutely. When this Beyonce concert came to my desk, I was immediately cautious, being a former coach,” he said. “We’ll be prepared to handle any damage immediately that occurs on the field.”