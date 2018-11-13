A new college football bowl game is coming to Myrtle Beach beginning in 2020.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl will feature teams from three conferences: the Sun Belt, Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference.
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who are in their second season in the Sun Belt, will host the annual game at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
"We are honored to be a part of history in establishing the first bowl game in the state of South Carolina," said Matt Hogue, the athletic director at Coastal. "The brand impact for our university from this game and the excitement of college football during the bowl season will be immeasurable."
The games will be televised on ESPN networks, and each of the three conferences will participate in the game at least four times between 2020 and 2025.
The announcement comes after the NCAA lifted a ban in July 2015 that prevented the Palmetto State from hosting bowl games because of the Confederate flag waving on Statehouse grounds.
Before that, Charleston had been attempting to bring the Legends Bowl to The Citadel. But the NCAA ruled in 2001 that it would not award predetermined championship sites in “states where the Confederate battle flag continues to have a prominent presence.”
Cementing Myrtle Beach as a bowl game location has been in the works for a while. The NCAA announced in June that the Grand Strand and Chicago had been approved to host games, bringing the total up to 43 games, including the national championship.
The announcement falls in line with Coastal Carolina’s plans to renovate Brooks Stadium, which will see an increase in its seating capacity to 20,000 by the start of the 2019 season.
Hogue added that hosting a bowl game “represents another example of how important sports tourism is to the promotion of our region.”
Beyond the college facilities, the Myrtle Beach area as a whole is celebrating the news.
Karen Riordan, the president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the game adds to the sports legacy of the region.
“Our exciting destination will ensure that players, coaches, and fans will have a great experience,” she said.
The Chants are 5-5 this season, an improvement from last year when they won just three games in their first season playing at the FBS level.
The team will host Georgia Southern on Saturday, before wrapping up its season at Southern Alabama on Nov. 23.