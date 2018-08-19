COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp made history on Saturday.
He became the first Columbian ever to ask for more heat.
“I don’t know what kind of weather dance we’ve been doing, but we didn’t get the heat we need,” South Carolina’s third-year coach said after Saturday’s scrimmage, the third of preseason camp. “That is a huge concern of mine.”
Saturday was cloudy and cool for a Columbia August, the temperature barely brushing 90 degrees. Muschamp wants a couple of days that the “Famously Hot” city is known for, so he can judge his players and how they handle it.
With a noon kickoff against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 1, and a 3:30 p.m. kick against Georgia the next week, it’s going to be steamy in the capital city. Seeing how players handle the last minutes of a practice in stifling conditions would be ideal now, but the weather isn’t cooperating.
USC ran 170 snaps in the closed session, and Muschamp said the energy, urgency and focus were good. There were still too many self-inflicted wounds, but the competition was fine.
“I saw more competitive plays today, as far as a guy making a play with contested coverage, a guy making a run when there wasn’t a lot there, a guy rushing the passer when it was protected well,” Muschamp said.
The Gamecocks were off Sunday and return to the field Monday. Monday and Tuesday are the last days of camp and are critical, Muschamp said.
USC will take Wednesday off, and school begins on Thursday. The Gamecocks will meet that day but will mostly discuss game-planning for Coastal.
Injuries
Freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell had surgery on his meniscus and will be out for a month. The injury is something he’s had since high school. Running back Lavonte Valentine also had knee surgery to clean out scar tissue from a high-school injury and will miss two weeks.
Redshirt freshman safety Tavyn Jackson posted a message on Instagram on Sunday that said he has to give up football due to sickle cell anemia. A USC spokesperson confirmed the announcement.
Jackson, who had missed much of camp due to what Muschamp called "heat issues" and also redshirted last season due to hamstring injuries, never played a down.
Jackson will remain on scholarship but not count against the limit.
Special teams
Muschamp said there are still two weeks to go, but if the season started Sunday, Mount Pleasant’s Parker White would retain his role as starting place-kicker. He also said that Bryan Edwards is leading the competition at punt returner.
Summerville to scholarship
Redshirt sophomore and Summerville native Chandler Farrell was placed on scholarship Saturday. Farrell, the Gamecocks’ backup center, is the son of Kenny Farrell, who lettered at USC from 1990-92.