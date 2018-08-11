COLUMBIA — An explosive report from ESPN on Friday had Maryland’s football program trembling, and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp angry.
Muschamp defended Terrapins head coach D.J. Durkin on Saturday after the report alleged a toxic culture in the program, which was tied to the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair. McNair died in June, two weeks after being hospitalized following a team workout.
“I know D.J. Durkin. He worked for me for four years at the University of Florida. He is an outstanding football coach, but he’s also an outstanding husband and a father, he treats people with respect,” Muschamp said. “And I’ll use your word ‘alleged’ article. There’s no credibility in anonymous sources. If that former staffer had any guts, why didn’t he put his name on that? I think that’s gutless.”
ESPN cited two current players, “multiple people close to the football program” and former players and staffers in its report, all anonymous. Maryland has placed its head trainer, director of athletic training and football strength coach on leave while investigating.
“In any business, in any company, in any football team, especially right here in August, you can find a disgruntled player, that’s probably not playing. I think it’s a lack of journalistic integrity to print things with anonymous sources,” Muschamp said. “But I know D.J. Durkin personally. And I know what kind of man he is, I know what kind of person he is, I talked to him this morning, and I don’t think it’s right.”
Durkin wrote a letter to the parents of all Maryland players on Friday before the report was released, saying that the ESPN report “may prompt questions” about the program.