COLUMBIA — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp addressed his recent remarks on the Maryland football situation Monday, saying the family of deceased player Jordan McNair is on his mind. But Muschamp did not apologize for his critique of the reporting about the program and its coach, D.J. Durkin.
“I think first of all, my thoughts and prayers are with the McNair family. I can’t imagine, as a father, losing my son. It is a horrific situation, tragic situation. I don’t know what else to say,” said Muschamp, who drew sharp criticism from national media after his comments Saturday.
McNair, a 19-year-old offensive lineman, died in June, two weeks after collapsing during a team workout at Maryland.
“I was talking about D.J. Durkin, a man that I know very well, Saturday," Muschamp said on Monday. "I know him as a coach, I know him as a husband, I know him as a father. I find it hard to believe some of the things that I read in that article about D.J. Durkin, and I’ll leave it at that.”
On Saturday, Muschamp ripped an ESPN report alleging a toxic environment at Maryland. The report, which cited many anonymous sources, led to Durkin and several members of the training staff being placed on administrative leave.
Muschamp calmly answered what tactics USC uses to avoid a situation like Maryland’s, but then launched a passionate defense of Durkin, questioning who supplied the information to ESPN.
“And I’ll use your word, ‘alleged’ article. There’s no credibility in anonymous sources. If that former staffer had any guts, why didn’t he put his name on that? I think that’s gutless,” he said. “In any business, in any company, in any football team, especially right here in August, you can find a disgruntled player, that’s probably not playing. I think it’s a lack of journalistic integrity to print things with anonymous sources.”
USC President Harris Pastides supported Muschamp's stance.
"I don't think (Muschamp) ever said if the facts are flushed out and (Durkin) did something wrong that he would not be for whatever (Maryland) has to do," Pastides told The Post and Courier on Monday. "I heard him specifically be concerned about anonymous sources.
"And that's a policy of ours as well. We'll read anonymous reports, but it's very, very hard if you don't have the backing of someone who stands up and says, 'This is me. I saw it, I heard it, I smelled it,' to really know what to do. And the other thing is really loyalty from a coach who knew the other individual."
Andy Shain contributed to this report