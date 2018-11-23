The Medical University of South Carolina will be providing onsite health and wellness services and junior programs for the 2019 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship that will be played May 30-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston.
Championship director Matt Sawicki said the collaboration further demonstrates the Charleston community's support for the event and said MUSC's medical expertise and "passion for inspiring juniors to lead healthy lifestyles align well with our championship's mission."
MUSC will provide all first aid and medical treatment for fans, volunteers and players during the event and will lead a campaign prioritizing sun safety and hydration.
Juniors 18 and under will be admitted free with a ticket-holding adult. Specific activities for juniors are planned for the event.
Tickets and information on the event can be found at uswomensopen.com.
RiverTowne wins CALGA 2-Day Classic
RiverTowne shot a final-round 271 at Wild Dunes on Nov. 20 and scored a seven-stroke victory over Dunes West in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association 2-Day Classic. RiverTowne and Dunes West were tied with scores of 285 after the first round, which was played Oct. 15 at Dunes West.
RiverTowne finished the tournament with a two-day score of 556, followed by: Dunes West, 563; Crowfield, 574; Shadowmoss, 578; Charleston Municipal, 581; Snee Farm, 592; Seabrook, 599; and Wild Dunes, 605.
Double eagle
Ed Galbavy of Charleston made a double eagle on Nov. 11 during a qualifying round for the Carolinas Golf Association Senior Four-Ball Championship at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island. Galbavy used a driver and holed his 3-wood second shot on the 517-yard, par-5 ninth hole. Witnessing the double eagle were Phillip Farley, Mac McDonald and John Knothe.
Aces
Julian Vallez, Nov. 4, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 8, 184 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Joseph Wade, Judd Baker.
Deon Knecht, Nov. 9, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 15, 137 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Colby Grossman, Keith Merritt, Jeff Hemphill.
Felix Lattanzio, Nov. 9, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 11, 115 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Billy Nichols, George Vaughn.
Arthur Smith, Nov. 11, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 151 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: Duane Bausman, Lea Anne Brown.
Susan Colatskey, Nov. 15, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 7, 93 yards. Witnesses: Tracy Thorne, Diane Allen, Robyn Fisher.
Leon Lim, Nov. 19, Black Robin-Wescott Golf Club, No. 8, 193 yards, driver. Witnesses: Pac Chu, Alan Taing.
James Middleton, Nov. 20, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 107 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Levon Smalls, Press M. Grooms, Daniel Kutschman.
Pete Waddington, Nov. 21, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 4, 165 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: Phillip Byrne, John Hampey, Paul Strickler.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.